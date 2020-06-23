Fact Check

Fact Check: Old Pictures Shared As Injured Indian Soldier Following Indo-China Clash At Galwan Valley

[Trigger Warning: Graphic Image] The Logical Indian Fact check team investigates the claim that viral photo shows injured Indian soldier who survived the violent Indo-China clash at the Galwan Valley

The Logical Indian Crew
23 Jun 2020
Following the violent Indo-China clash at the Galwan Valley where India lost 20 of her Brave hearts, a photo has been doing the rounds which claims to show an injured soldier.

[Trigger Warning: Graphic Image]



The Logical Indian received a request on the fact check number to authenticate the claims made about the photo.


Claim:

Photo shows injured Indian soldier who survived the violent Indo-China clash at the Galwan Valley clash.

Fact Check:

The claim is false.

A reverse image search was done which showed that the image dates back to 2016.

Although The Logical Indian could not verify the exact origin of the viral, it is clear that the image has been on the internet since 2016 and, therefore, cannot be related to the recent violent clash at the Galwan Valley.

Below are screenshots of the different websites the photo was found in:


The above picture is taken from a website called Bulletin Media. The report lists photos which show the difficulty of 'Command Exercise'.


The above picture is taken from a website called Mysegera Blogspot. This report too talks about the difficulty of being a part of the military.



The above picture was taken from a website called th-sawudeekhao.

In all of these websites, the reports carrying the viral photo dates back to 2016.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343

