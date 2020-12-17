Fact Check

Fact Check: No, Indian Railways Is Not Owned By Adani Wilmar

A video of an Indian Railway Coach having Adani Wilmar's name embedded on it has gone viral with a claim that, the central government has privatised the Indian railways and has been taken over by Adani group.

The Logical Indian Crew
India   |   17 Dec 2020 2:18 PM GMT / Updated : 2020-12-17T19:53:23+05:30
Writer : Yusha Rahman | Editor : Bharat Nayak | Creatives : Rajath
Fact Check: No, Indian Railways Is Not Owned By Adani Wilmar

A video of an Indian Railway Coach having Adani Wilmar's name embedded on it has gone viral with a claim that, the central government has privatised the Indian railways and has been taken over by Adani group.

The video is being shared with different captions in the current context, where the government of India is planning to privatise public sector units. Besides, as the Parliament of India passed three farm laws, a section of netizens says that farmers can sell their products outside Agricultural Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) markets and thus allowing private players to intervene in the Agricultural sector.

Hardik Patel, President of Congress, shared the post with the caption, "भारतीय रेल पर अदानी के फ़्रेश आटे का विज्ञापन देखने लायक़ हैं। अब तो दावे के साथ कह सकते है की किसानों की लड़ाई सत्य के मार्ग पर हैं।" (Adani's fresh flour advertisements are worth watching on the Indian Railways. Now we can say with the claim that the farmers' fight is on the path of truth.)

All India Congress Committee in charge of Eastern Uttar Pradesh, Priyanka Gandhi, also retweeted Hardik Patel's tweet.


Many people shared the video on Facebook.


Many people on Twitter are also sharing the video claiming, Indian Railways has turned 'Adani Railways'.


Claim:

Indian Railways has been sold to Adani corporations.


Fact Check:

The Logical Indian searched for media reports about Indian Railways taken over by the Adani group and found no such information. We found information that the government is planning to privatize 151 train in 109 routes for which they invited the bid. A report by The Hindu BusinessLine said that the bid had garnered the attention of Tata Group, Adani Group, Alstom, and Miami-based Norwegian Cruise Line. This report was published on July 6, 2020. Although the government is planning to privatise some trains of Indian Railways, they have not yet confirmed it.

On a search with the keyword, "Adani, Indian Railways", we found a report by Financial Express, published on May 4, 2020, that said, Indian Railways earned huge revenue from locomotive branding. The report also had a photo of an advertisement of Haldiram on the coach of a train. According to the report, a total of five additional WAP 7 locomotives were allotted to Adani Wilmar on pro-rata basis on February 27, 2020.


On observing a screenshot of the viral video, we were able to identify that the number on the engine was written as WAP7, the same locomotives allotted to Adani Wilmar on pro-rata basis. Hence we could confirm that the name on the train was only for advertisement purposes.

A report published by Financial Express on January 1, 2019, said that the government of India came up with a policy to allow companies to advertise on trains in return for providing goods and services for passengers on board.

The idea of leasing spaces for advertisement by Indian Railways is not new. LiveMint reported on July 30, 2007, "To optimize advertisement revenue, the railways is selling ad spots on all possible properties—from neon signs in parking lots to train windows and food trays." It was under the UPA regime that the Indian government was planning to introduce vinyl wrapping ads on trains.

Hence, the Adani Wilmar mark on Indian coach is an advertisement and doesn't mean that it is being owned by the corporate.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Fact Check: Image Viral With Claim PM Modi Went To See Mukesh Ambani's Grandson

Claim Review :  Indian Railways has been sold to Adani corporations.
Claimed By :  Social Media
Fact Check :  False
Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Yusha Rahman

Yusha Rahman

Fact-Checker

Yusha, an engineer turned journalist with a core interest in sensible journalism. Since the time she worked in an MNC, she saw how fake news was rife to malign images of communities, leaders, etc. This encouraged her to give up her career in MNC and passionately work towards curbing fake news and propaganda.

Bharat Nayak

Bharat Nayak

Founding Editor- Special Project

As the founding editor, Bharat had been heading the newsroom during the formation years of the organization and worked towards editorial policies, conceptualizing and designing campaign strategies and collaborations. He believes that through the use of digital media, one could engage the millennial's in rational conversations about pertinent social issues, provoking them to think and bring a behavioral change accordingly.

Rajath

Rajath

contributor

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian