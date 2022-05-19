Indian Media Outlets Shared Video Of Bridge Collapse In Indonesia As Visuals From Assam

Due to heavy rainfall, people are facing a flood-like situation in Assam. More than three lakh people have been affected by the floods in more than 10 districts of the state. Many roads and bridges have been washed away in many areas due to heavy rainfall, cutting off people's connectivity. Meanwhile, several media houses including Aaj Tak and TV9, India TV and Asianet News shared video showing a bridge collapsed due to strong flow of water mentioning it as visuals from Assam flood.













Other media outlets like News18 Bangla, News18 Lokmat, OTV News also shared this video with a same claim. It is being widely shared on Facebook by many users as well.









Claim:

Several media houses shared a video of a collapsing bridge due to heavy flood as visuals from Assam.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the viral claim and found it to be false. The viral video is from Indonesia.

We extracted different keyframes from the viral video using the InVid tool and conducted a Google reverse image search. It led us to a tweet done by an Australian news outlet SBS News's dated 05 April 2021. It clearly means that the video is not recent. The caption of the tweet suggests that the viral video is from Indonesia.

Video shows homes and bridges being swept away in Indonesia and East Timor as torrential rain brought landslides and floods to the region, leaving dozens dead. pic.twitter.com/VlJ7Hl0oOb — SBS News (@SBSNews) April 5, 2021

Taking a clue from it, we did an open keyword search and found this video on a YouTube channel of verified news channel of Indonesia's Tribune News. According to the report, the Kambaniru Bridge on the Kambaniru River was washed away due to the floods in the eastern Sumba Regency of Indonesia on April 04, 2021. It was not in use as the bridge was built in 1965 and was in a dilapidated condition. At 19 seconds of timestamp one can see the footage similar to video shared by Aaj Tak and other media outlets.

We also compared the video shared by AajTak with the footage we found on Indonesian media outlets. Below you can see the comparison.

It is evident from our investigation that the viral video of a iron bridge collapsing during the flood with the claim of it from Assam is actually from Kambaniru Bridge of Indonesia. The viral video is almost one year old and it has nothing to do with recent Assam flood. Hence, the claim made by media outlets is false.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

