Fact Check: Did Pakistanis Wave Indian flag In Protest in Karachi?

A morphed image has gone viral with the claim that Pakistanis were waving Indian flags in Karachi amid the anti-government protest in Karachi.

Yusha Rahman (Fact-Checker) 
India   |   23 Oct 2020 10:40 AM GMT
Editor : Bharat Nayak | Creatives : Yusha Rahman
An Image is being shared on social media with the caption, "70 सालो तक हमे पाकिस्तान का झंडा लहरा कर चिढ़ाया जाता था । कल करांची की रैली में हिंदुस्तान के झंडे लहराये गए ।" (Translates in English as "For 70 yearsm we were teased by hoisting the flag of Pakistan. Indian flags were hoisted in Karachi rally yesterday. Long live India! Hail Mother India!").

A flag is being seen in the photo being circulated.




Claim:

Indian flag was hoisted in Karachi in Pakistan.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian did a reverse image search on Google and found that the same image was published on a website, Raman Media network.


The image is of an ongoing anti-government protest in Karachi, Pakistan. Here the people are protesting to oust Prime Minister Imran Khan who is accused of being placed by the military in a rigged election two years ago.

The same image was also retweeted from the Twitter handle of PML(N) Karachi.


On comparing the viral image and the original image, The Logical Indian found that Indian flag was not ved in the protest and the image is morphed.


