Fact Check: Did Pakistanis Wave Indian flag In Protest in Karachi?

An Image is being shared on social media with the caption, "70 सालो तक हमे पाकिस्तान का झंडा लहरा कर चिढ़ाया जाता था । कल करांची की रैली में हिंदुस्तान के झंडे लहराये गए ।" (Translates in English as "For 70 yearsm we were teased by hoisting the flag of Pakistan. Indian flags were hoisted in Karachi rally yesterday. Long live India! Hail Mother India!").

A flag is being seen in the photo being circulated.

70 सालो तक हमे पाकिस्तान का झंडा लहरा कर चिढ़ाया जाता था । कल करांची की रैली में हिंदुस्तान के झंडे लहराये गए । हिंदुस्तान ज़िंदाबाद 🇮🇳 भारत माता की जय 💪 Posted by राजेश यदुवंशी on Tuesday, 20 October 2020













70 सालो तक हमे पाकिस्तान का झंडा लहरा कर चिढ़ाया जाता था । कल करांची की रैली में हिंदुस्तान के झंडे लहराये गए Posted by विकास मंडल on Wednesday, 21 October 2020

Claim:



Indian flag was hoisted in Karachi in Pakistan.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian did a reverse image search on Google and found that the same image was published on a website, Raman Media network.





The image is of an ongoing anti-government protest in Karachi, Pakistan. Here the people are protesting to oust Prime Minister Imran Khan who is accused of being placed by the military in a rigged election two years ago.

The same image was also retweeted from the Twitter handle of PML(N) Karachi.





The only same page that matters & triumphs. https://t.co/lY97J5Shqf — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) October 18, 2020

On comparing the viral image and the original image, The Logical Indian found that Indian flag was not ved in the protest and the image is morphed.





If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read Fact Check: Video Viral With Claim Of Kerala Police Officer Saying "No Traffic Penalty If One Becomes Muslim"