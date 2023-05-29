Does This Video Show Hindu Indian And Bangladeshi Women Rescued From ISIS Tents? No, Viral Video Is False

A video is viral across social media where a few women dressed in Army fatigues can be seen unchaining two chained girls in a tent. The video is viral with the claim that these women are Hindus from India and Bangladesh who are being rescued after being captured by ISIS.

Claim:

The video shows women dressed in Army fatigues inside a tent and walking up to women who have been chained. Some women are clad in burqas with the Army fatigues. Women can be seen in the process of breaking their chains.

A Twitter user CB Shukla shared the video with the claim, "UN Army attacks ISIS tent, army and rescues 38 sex enslaved women from India and Bangladesh - majority Hindu girls. For those who don't believe *The Kerala Story* film, this is the proof. Look at the way the girls have been chained."

Twitter Blue user Anamika Singh shared the above-mentioned video on May 26 with the following caption: “UN Army attacks ISIS tent, army and rescues 38 sex enslaved women from India and Bangladesh – majority Hindu girls. For those who don’t believe *The Kerala Story* film, this is the proof. Look at the way the girls have been chained”.

It is being widely shared on Facebook and Twitter with a similar claim.

Fact Check:

We broke down the video into keyframes and conducted a reverse image search which led us to a report uploaded on Akhbaralaan on 13 September 2022.

In the report, we found a video embedded which led us to a video uploaded by YPJ Media Center on September 5, 2022. The video title reads, 'YPJ and Internal Security Forces rescued 4 women who were held captive by Daesh gangs.' #YPJ





We came across a video report by SDF Press Center published on September 6, 2022. The report title reads, 'Video-The YPJ Liberates Four Women Imprisoned In The Al-Hol Camp'.



The report reads, "The YPJ published yesterday a video documenting the liberation of 4 women who were chained up with signs of severe torture inside a tent in the al-Hol camp."

The video shows the operation conducted by the YPJ as part of Operation Humanity & Security 2. According to a YPJ source, they started an investigation in coordination with the ISF to arrest the people involved in torturing the women."

SDF is an acronym for the Syrian Democratic Forces, an alliance of about 55,000 fighters fighting Islamic State with U.S. support.

The report also had a 7.28-minute video which can be found on the SDF press centre’s YouTube channel.

Taking a cue from this, a keyword search led us to a Twitter thread made by YPJ on September 5, 2022, which carried a shorter video (1.54-minute long) of the rescue operation. The tweet reads, "In this video you will see how #YPJ forces liberate women in the ongoing campaign against #ISIS cells in al-#Hol camp.

It shows 3 women that where found in a tent, where ISIS women had put their legs in chains. Their bodies showed marks of torture."

In this video you will see how #YPJ forces liberate women in the ongoing campaign against #ISIS cells in al-#Hol camp.



It shows 3 women that where found in a tent, where ISIS women had put their legs in chains. Their bodies showed marks of torture.#Syria #Daesh #SDF #YPG pic.twitter.com/7W2kWOHcYy — YPJ Information (@YPJ_Info) September 5, 2022

Another tweet in the thread reads, "YPJ commander Dilbirîn Kobane: We saved 4 women kept in chains in a tent used as a prison. They were married at young age, their will was broken. They were tortured & threatened with death. They need psychological therapy. We brought them to a safe place & take care of them."

#YPJ commander Dilbirîn Kobane:



"We saved 4 women kept in chains in a tent used as a prison. They were married at young age, their will was broken. They were tortured & threatened with death. They need psychological therapy. We brought them to a safe place & take care of them." pic.twitter.com/IRJGFRZi2v — YPJ Information (@YPJ_Info) September 7, 2022

The fourth tweet in the thread mentions that the rescued women belonged to the Yazidi community. The Yazidi community hails from a Kurdish religious minority found primarily in northern Iraq, the Caucasus region, southeastern Turkey, northern Syria, and parts of Iran. These women had been kidnapped at a young age and were being provided with psychological support after being rescued.

As per a report by Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) more than 50,000 people, the majority of whom are children, are detainees in Al-Hol, northeast Syria. However, the Al-Hol camp also houses some ISIS women who have been in the camp since the defeat of the Islamic State in March 2019.

Conclusion:

The claim that Indian and Bangladeshi women were rescued from ISIS tents is false. The video dates back to 2022 and shows women being rescued by YPJ forces, who were Yazidis.

