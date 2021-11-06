Indian Army Increased Age Limit For 2022 Army Recruitment? No, Viral Graphic Is Morphed

A graphic of Zee News is viral on social media. In the viral graphic, it is written that there will be two years of relaxation in Army Recruitment 2022 in General Duty according to a new rule. Apart from this, the news ticker at the bottom of the viral graphic reads, "The hard work of lakhs of youth across the country has paid off". While sharing this image, people on social media claimed that the maximum age limit for the post of Soldier General Duty of the Indian Army has now been increased from 21 to 23.

This post is viral on Facebook and Whatsapp. The Logical Indian has also received this claim on its fact-checking WhatsApp number +91 6364000343 for the fact check.

Claim:

The age limit for the post of Soldier General Duty of the Indian Army has now been increased from 21 to 23.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact-Check team verified the claim and found it to be false. The viral graphic is morphed.

We first did a keyword search and tried to find media reports related to it. However, we could not find any report which mentioned the increase in the age limit for GD posts. On observing the viral graphic, we found that the font and graphic style of the viral graphic did not match with the current Zee news graphic. In the viral screenshot, 'New Rule' is written five times in a thin strip at the bottom, generally not practised in the media industry. Breaking news is mentioned at the top, while according to the current graphics templates used by Zee News, they put the Breaking News tag at the bottom. Also, the red coloured box in which 'Army Recruitment 2022' is written, looks like it was pasted separately. Below you can see the comparison.

We visited the official website of the Indian Army to know the truth of viral graphics. According to the official website joinindianarmy.nic.in, the present age limit for Soldier General Duty of the Indian Army is 17 years and six months to 21 years.

On searching more, we also found a tweet of The 'Press Information Bureau' of the Government of India in which they refuted the claim. They wrote a caption in Hindi which reads, "एक तस्वीर में दावा किया गया है कि भारत सरकार ने 2022 की सेना भर्ती के लिए आयु सीमा में 2 साल की छूट दी है #PIBFactCheck ➡️ यह दावा फर्जी है। ➡️ आयु सीमा में ऐसा कोई बदलाव नहीं किया गया है। ➡️ कृपया ऐसी फर्जी संदेश/तस्वीर साझा न करें."

[English Translation: A picture claims that the Indian government has given two years relaxation in the age limit for the 2022 army recruitment. #PIBFactCheck This claim is fake. There is no such change in the age limit. Please don't share such fake messages/pictures.]

To sum up, the screenshot of 'Zee News' through which this claim is being made is fake. At present, the Indian Army has not made any announcement to increase the age limit for the post of Soldier GD by two years.

