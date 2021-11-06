All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Indian Army Increased Age Limit For 2022 Army Recruitment? No, Viral Graphic Is Morphed

Image Credit: Facebook

Fact Check
The Logical Indian Crew

Indian Army Increased Age Limit For 2022 Army Recruitment? No, Viral Graphic Is Morphed

Jakir Hassan

Writer: Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Digital Journalist

A journalist at heart loves the in-depth work of reporting, writing, editing, research, and data analysis. A digital and social media enthusiast.

See article by Jakir Hassan

India,  6 Nov 2021 10:43 AM GMT

Editor : Bharat Nayak | 

Bharat Nayak

Bharat Nayak

Founding Editor - Special Project

As the founding editor, Bharat had been heading the newsroom during the formation years of the organization and worked towards editorial policies, conceptualizing and designing campaign strategies and collaborations. He believes that through the use of digital media, one could engage the millennial's in rational conversations about pertinent social issues, provoking them to think and bring a behavioral change accordingly.

See article by Bharat Nayak

Creatives : Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Digital Journalist

A journalist at heart loves the in-depth work of reporting, writing, editing, research, and data analysis. A digital and social media enthusiast.

See article by Jakir Hassan

The government's fact-checking agency has clarified that at present, the Indian Army has not made any announcement to increase the age limit for the post of Soldier General Duty by two years.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

A graphic of Zee News is viral on social media. In the viral graphic, it is written that there will be two years of relaxation in Army Recruitment 2022 in General Duty according to a new rule. Apart from this, the news ticker at the bottom of the viral graphic reads, "The hard work of lakhs of youth across the country has paid off". While sharing this image, people on social media claimed that the maximum age limit for the post of Soldier General Duty of the Indian Army has now been increased from 21 to 23.

This post is viral on Facebook and Whatsapp. The Logical Indian has also received this claim on its fact-checking WhatsApp number +91 6364000343 for the fact check.

Image Credit: Facebook

Claim:

The age limit for the post of Soldier General Duty of the Indian Army has now been increased from 21 to 23.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact-Check team verified the claim and found it to be false. The viral graphic is morphed.

We first did a keyword search and tried to find media reports related to it. However, we could not find any report which mentioned the increase in the age limit for GD posts. On observing the viral graphic, we found that the font and graphic style of the viral graphic did not match with the current Zee news graphic. In the viral screenshot, 'New Rule' is written five times in a thin strip at the bottom, generally not practised in the media industry. Breaking news is mentioned at the top, while according to the current graphics templates used by Zee News, they put the Breaking News tag at the bottom. Also, the red coloured box in which 'Army Recruitment 2022' is written, looks like it was pasted separately. Below you can see the comparison.

Credit: Zee News (Comparision)

We visited the official website of the Indian Army to know the truth of viral graphics. According to the official website joinindianarmy.nic.in, the present age limit for Soldier General Duty of the Indian Army is 17 years and six months to 21 years.

On searching more, we also found a tweet of The 'Press Information Bureau' of the Government of India in which they refuted the claim. They wrote a caption in Hindi which reads, "एक तस्वीर में दावा किया गया है कि भारत सरकार ने 2022 की सेना भर्ती के लिए आयु सीमा में 2 साल की छूट दी है #PIBFactCheck ➡️ यह दावा फर्जी है। ➡️ आयु सीमा में ऐसा कोई बदलाव नहीं किया गया है। ➡️ कृपया ऐसी फर्जी संदेश/तस्वीर साझा न करें."

[English Translation: A picture claims that the Indian government has given two years relaxation in the age limit for the 2022 army recruitment. #PIBFactCheck This claim is fake. There is no such change in the age limit. Please don't share such fake messages/pictures.]

To sum up, the screenshot of 'Zee News' through which this claim is being made is fake. At present, the Indian Army has not made any announcement to increase the age limit for the post of Soldier GD by two years.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Video Of Mob Killing A Man Falsely Linked To Communal Violence In Tripura

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Jakir Hassan
,
Editor : Bharat Nayak
,
Creatives : Jakir Hassan
Indian Army 
Recruitment 
Soldier 
General Duty 
zeenews 
graphics 
fake news 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X