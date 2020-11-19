Fact Check: Pakistanis Share Old Image With False Claims Of Their Army 'Killing 28 Indian Soldiers' In Recent Ambushes

On November 13, Pakistani troops resorted to multiple ceasefire violations along LOC between URI and Gurez sectors in Jammu and Kashmir. The ceasefire violations by Pakistan army led to deaths of five Indian soldiers and six civilians, while many were injured. The Indian army also retaliated killing eight Pakistani soldiers and injuring 12 others along with causing heavy damage to their infrastructure. These infrastructures include Pakistan Army bunkers, fuel dumps and terrorist launch pads across the LoC.

In context to this, many Pakistani Twitter handles are sharing the image of coffins shrouded with Indian flags with the caption, "Reportedly yesterday's score was 28. Well done boys. Keep it up."

The post was also shared by many on Twitter.









Image of Indian soldiers wrapped in Indian flag is of recent ambushes by Pakistan.

The Logical Indian did a reverse search image and found that the same image was published by Rediff.com on September 19, 2016, with the headline, "Virat Kohli, Virendra Sehwag express their concern after Uri attack."













We also found the same image was published by Huffington Post on January 13, 2017. This article had the whole image. The photo had the caption that image belonged to the funeral ceremony of CRPF personnel killed in Maoist attack on June 30, 2010. The image was attributed to Reuters.





On both the images (viral one and the Reuters), carpet on both the floor is blue, and a plant is seen on the left corner. Thus, these two were of the same ceremony.





Firstport had also shared the same image in the article published on August 15, 2013, about a constable receiving gallantry award posthumously for showing his bravery in Naxal attack in 2010.

Moreover, the funeral ceremony of the soldiers who died in recent ceasefire violations had a different visual as one can observe from the video posted by Doordarshan.



Army pays tribute to Havildar Hardhan Chandra Roy, Naik Satai Bhushan Rameshrao, Gunner Subodh Ghosh and Sepoy Jondhale Rushikesh Ramchandra, who made the supreme sacrifice on Friday in North Kashmir after Pakistani Army resorted to unprovoked #CeasefireViolation.@adgpi pic.twitter.com/qXXNpaDpB8 — DD News (@DDNewslive) November 15, 2020

In 2010, Maoists attacked Bastar's Tadmetla area in which 75 CRPF personnel were killed along with a state policeman. The image of the funeral of those CRPF personnel is being shared by Pakistanis with the claim that it belongs to current ambush.

One more thing to notice here is that the number of Indian soldiers killed is five and not twenty-eight as claimed by Pakistanis.

