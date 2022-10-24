India Today Streamed Live Old Video Of British MP Rishi Sunak As His Recent Speech On Reviving UK Economy

On Thursday, October 20, Prime Minister Liz Truss announced her resignation amid severe political unrest and an ongoing economic crisis in Britain. Liz Truss, who offered her resignation after serving as prime minister for only 45 days, holds the record for the shortest tenure in British history. After the resignation, former finance minister Rishi Sunak, who competed against Truss has emerged as a favorite to become the next prime minister of Britain.

Meanwhile, on October 21, Indian media outlet India Today live-streamed a video of Rishi Sunak claiming he is announcing his plans for the revival of Britain's economy. In the video, Sunak can be seen announcing his plan to fix the UK economy if he becomes the PM. Later they deleted the video. Below you can see the screenshot.

The same video was later shared by India Today on their YouTube channel.





Many social media users also shared this video with a similar claim.



Rishi Sunak Live: Rishi Sunak Reveals His Plan For UK Economy | Liz Truss Resigns | UK News LIVE https://t.co/LOhdRviKas #NewsInVids #NewsInVidsIndia — Breaking News Videos (@newsinvidsin) October 20, 2022

Claim:

India Today live-streamed a video of Rishi Sunak claiming he announced his plans for the revival of Britain's economy.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian fact check team verified the viral claim and found it to b false. The viral video is from July 2022.

During the initial investigation, we found that India Today gave credit to Rishi Sunak's YouTube channel for the video. Taking a hint from it, we did an open keyword and found the viral video on Rishi Sunak's official YouTube channel dated 12 July 2022. The title of the video reads, "Ready For Rishi: Launch Speech". According to it, he gave this speech when he presented his candidature for the Conservative Party leadership. Rishi stood against the truss for the Prime Minister position. However, despite being the most popular candidate in 5 out of 6 rounds, he lost to Truss in the election. Below you can see the video.

We also compared the India Today live-streamed video and the video uploaded on Rishi Sunak's YouTube video channel and found that both the footage are same. Below you can see the comparison.

Conclusion:

We found that Rishi Sunak is the top contender to become the next PM. However, he has not made any public statement about his "plans to get the UK economy back on track". The viral video dates back to July 2022. It is evident from our investigation that India Today had streamed an old speech of Sunak as a live video on their YouTube channel. Hence, the viral claim is false.

