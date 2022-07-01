Viral Claim About India Not Having Any Penalties For Illegal Immigrants Is False

A viral post with a collage of images is being shared on social media with claims that India is very relaxed with its illegal immigrants, unlike other countries. It implies that no legal provisions are in place as penalties for immigrants who settle in India illegally.

The collage is of three images, an image of Rahul Gandhi, an image of a crowd walking down the road, and another of a group of people sitting in a semi-circle with the text "బంగ్లాదేశికి అండగా నిలుస్తానన్న రాహుల్ గాంధీ మరి కాశ్మీర్ పండితులకు విషయంలో ఎందుకు మొహం చాటేసి నట్లు..?, that can be translated to "Why did Rahul Gandhi and other Kashmir scholars, who are supposed to stand by Bangladesh, make a face?"

The viral claim is the caption, which reads, "అక్రమంగా మన దేశం లోకి వచ్చిన రోహిగ్యాలకు బాంగ్లాదేశ్ వాళ్ళకి సపోర్ట్ చేసే లుచ్చగాళ్ళు గమనించాల్సిన విషయం! మీరు "దక్షిణ కొరియా" సరిహద్దు అక్రమంగా దాటితే,12 సంవత్సరాలు జైలులో పెడతారు .... !! "ఇరాన్" సరిహద్దు అక్రమంగా దాటితే నిరవధికంగా అదుపులోకి తీసుకుంటారు .... !! "ఆఫ్ఘనిస్తాన్" అయితే చట్టవిరుద్ధంగా సరిహద్దును దాటండి మిమ్మల్ని చూడగానే షూట్ చేయండని ఆర్డర్ ఇవ్వబడుతుంది....!! మీరు "చైనీస్" సరిహద్దును అక్రమంగా దాటితే మిమ్మల్ని కిడ్నాప్ చేస్తారు మరియు మీరు మళ్ళి కనపడరు .... !! మీరు "క్యూబా" సరిహద్దు అక్రమంగ దాటితే ... కుట్ర చేసినందుకు జైలు పాలైతారు...!! మీరు "బ్రిటిష్" బోర్డర్ అక్రమంగా దాటితే, మీరు అరెస్టు చేయబడతార విచారణ జరుగుతుంది, జైలు శిక్ష పడుతుంది ... మీరు పొరుగు దేశానికి చెందినవారై చట్టవిరుద్ధంగా భారత దేశ సరిహద్దు దాటి వస్తేనో. అప్పుడు మీరు పొందుతారు 1 ఒక రేషన్ కార్డు, 2 పాస్పోర్ట్, 3 డ్రైవింగ్ లైసెన్స్, 4 ఓటరు గుర్తింపు కార్డు, 5 క్రెడిట్ కార్డులు, 6 ప్రభుత్వ రాయితీ అద్దె వసతి, 7 ఇల్లు కొనడానికి రుణాలు, 8 ఉచిత విద్య, 9 ఉచిత ఆరోగ్య సంరక్షణ, 10 న్యూ ఢిల్లీలో లాబీయిస్ట్, 11 ఒక టెలివిజన్. మరో 12 మంది మానవ హక్కుల నిపుణులు, వామ పక్ష కార్మికుల సమూహంతో, కాంగ్రెస్. లౌకికవాదం ట్రంపెట్ హక్కు .....💥మీరు ప్రజల్లో అవగాహన తీసుకురావాలనుకుంటే, పోస్ట్‌ను ఇతరులతో షేర్ చేయండి, ప్రజల అవగాహన బాధ్యత నాపై మాత్రమే కాదు, మీపైన కూడా ఉంది. ఏమి జరుగుతుందో చూడండి, ప్రారంభించండి."

[Rough Translation: It is a matter of concern for the swindlers who support the Bangladeshis or the Rohingyas who have come into our country illegally. If you cross the "South Korea" border illegally, you will be put in 12 years in prison. If in "Iran" people cross the border illegally, they will be indefinitely taken into custody. If it is "Afghanistan", then shoot on sight order will be given. If it's "China", then you will be kidnapped and never seen again. If it's Cuba, you will be jailed for conspiracy. If you cross the British border illegally, you will be arrested. And if you belong to a neighbouring country and cross India's border illegally, you will get 1) a ration card, 2) a passport, 3) a driving license, 4) a Voter ID card, 5) credit cards, 6) Government-subsidized rental accommodation, 7) loans to buy a house, 8) Free education, 9) free health care, 10) Lobbyists in New Delhi, 11) A television. And 12 human rights experts, along with a group of left-wing workers, Congress. Secularism is the trumpet. If you want to bring awareness among the people, share the post with others. The responsibility of making people aware is not only on me, it is on you as well. See what happens, get started.]

It has been going viral on Facebook.

Claim:

India has no provisions for penalties for illegal immigrants.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check Team verified the viral claim and found it to be false.

When we searched for illegal immigration laws in India, we came across laws like the Foreigners Act of 1946, the Foreigners (Tribunals) Order of 1964, and the Passport (Entry into India) Act of 1920. They all have a structured legal framework for action against illegal immigrants. Additionally, a circular was also released by the Home Ministry for all Chief Secretaries of States in 2017 recalling the legalities, and seeking deportation or detention of illegal immigrants.

Foreigners (Tribunals) Order, 1964, formed under Section 3 of The Foreigners Act, 1946, has provisions for tribunals which have the power to decide whether a person, who is residing illegally in India, is considered a foreigner or not. These tribunals have similar powers to a civil court too. The amendments to this order have also called for District Magistrates in most states and territories to set up tribunals to determine the 'foreigner' status of individuals.

The Foreigners Act of 1946 states how the government should deal with foreigners, and it also explains the Government the procedure for developing the provisions for restriction or prohibition for the entry of foreigners in India. Additionally, it also provides punitive measures for penalties like fines, imprisonment, etc, in case the foreigner violates any provisions of the Foreigners Act.

The Passport Act of 1920 was one among the first few laws that were developed to keep illegal immigrants in the country at bay. This makes it mandatory for every person that enters India to have a passport. This Act also has provisions for penalties and actions to be taken against any violations to provisions in this Act. It also gives the Central government the power and right to expel anyone who enters India without a passport.







There are laws and penalties for illegal immigrants in the country, and they are implemented when needed.



Additionally, we found that the images used and the text had little to no connection. Rahul Gandhi's photo was found to be from an Iftar party in Rae Bareilly in 2011, found on the photo-sharing website Flickr. The photo of the crowd moving down the road is from 2013 of Hindus in Bangladesh. The photo at the bottom is of the Kashmiri Pandits from the year 1990 when many of them were brutally murdered in Kashmir.



The Logical Indian Fact Check Team verified the viral claim and found it to be false. India has provisions and laws for penalties for illegal immigrants.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

