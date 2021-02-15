Fact Check

Fact Check: Images From Turkey Shared As Devastation Caused Due To Recent Earthquake in Afghanistan

Images from an earthquake that occurred in Turkey are being circulated as destruction caused in Afghanistan due to the recent earthquake. The Logical Indian Fact Check team debunked the claim.

The Logical Indian Crew
Others/World   |   15 Feb 2021 1:08 PM GMT
Writer : Rujuta Thete | Editor : Bharat Nayak | Creatives : Abhishek M
Tajikistan witnessed an earthquake of magnitude 6.3 on the Richter scale on February 12, 2021. According to the reports, the quake had a depth of 91.6 km. The tremors were also experienced in Delhi, NCR, Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir in India, and parts of Pakistan and Afghanistan. Photos claiming to show damages caused by the earthquake in Afghanistan are viral. The posts include three images showing stranded people around the debris.

Posts are viral on social media with similar captions that read, "#Shocking Live #Pictures from #Afghanistan."

All the images have a watermark on them of 'Daily Kashmir Official'. The page has shared these images with a claim that says, "#Update | 7.5 magnitude #Earthquake hits 300km ENE of Fayzabad, Afghanistan, strong tremors felt in #Kashmir : National Center For Seismology".

The post has been archived here.

The tweet has been archived here.

Claim:

The viral images show the damage caused by the earthquake in Afghanistan.

Fact Check:

The images shared on social media are not from Afghanistan's earthquake. These were taken on January 24, 2021, when a 6.8 magnitude earthquake had struck Turkey.

Image 1:

On doing a reverse image search of the photograph, many old articles from 2020 showed up showing the destruction caused in Turkey due to the quake.

News18 article published on January 27, 2020, has the same image. The caption states, "People stand outside a collapsed building after an earthquake in Elazig, Turkey. (Image: Reuters)"


Hence, this is an old image from 2020 and is not related to Afghanistan.

Image 2:

On doing a reverse image search, we found many similar images of the debris of collapsed buildings. An article by City News 1130 had posted the same photo on January 24, 2020, stating about rescue operations being carried out in Turkey where hundreds were hurt.


They had obtained the photo from Associated Press (AP) and had written a caption that said, "Rescue workers search on a collapsed building after a 6.8 earthquake struck Sivrice town in Elazig in eastern Turkey, Friday, Jan. 24, 2020. An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.8 rocked eastern Turkey on Friday, causing some buildings to collapse and killing at least 14 people, Turkish officials said.(IHA via AP)".

Hence, this is also an old image from 2020 and is not related to Afghanistan.

Image 3:

This image is just a zoomed-in shot of the same scene from the above image (image 2). By doing a reverse image search and keyword search about Turkey's earthquake, a report from Global News comes up, which includes a video of the same location displaying the disaster.


Hence, this image is also taken in Turkey and not related to Afghanistan.

All the three images used in the viral posts claiming to be from Afghanistan's quake are old. These images were taken in Turkey in January 2020, when a 6.8 magnitude earthquake struck there.

This has been debunked by India Today earlier.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

