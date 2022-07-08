This Image Showing NDA Presidential Candidate Draupadi Murmu Meeting RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Is Morphed

A photo of National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) presidential candidate Draupadi Murmu and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat is viral on social media. In the viral image, Draupadi Murmu and Mohan Bhagwat can be seen standing with folded hands in front of the picture of Mother India. While sharing this image, it is claimed that NDA's presidential candidate Draupadi Murmu visited the RSS headquarters in Nagpur and met RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat.



Social activist and Lawyer Prashant Bhushan shared this image and wrote, "BJP's presidential candidate Draupadi Murmu visits Mohan Bhagwat at the RSS headquarters in Nagpur! Is there any doubt that she will just be a rubber stamp and not be able to function independently?"

A Twitter user shared this image and wrote, "BJP's presidential candidate Draupadi Murmu visit RSS headquarter in Nagpur to meet Mohan Bhagwat... Is there any doubt that she will just be a rubber stamp."

BJP's presidential candidate Draupadi Murmu visit RSS headquarter in Nagpur to meet Mohan Bhagwat... Is there any doubt that she will just be a rubber stamp ?? pic.twitter.com/qw2mvRz5F7 — Dipu Gupta (@beDipuGupta) July 5, 2022

A Facebook user wrote, "BJP's presidential candidate Draupadi Murmu visits Mohan Bhagwat at the RSS headquarters in Nagpur. The rubber stamp is perfectly ready."

It is being widely shared on Facebook and Twitter with a similar claim.

Claim:

Viral Image shows NDA's presidential candidate Draupadi Murmu visiting RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat in Nagpur.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian fact check team verified the viral claim and found it to be false. The viral image is morphed.

During the initial investigation, we cropped the image of Mohan Bhagwat and did a reverse image of it. It led us to a tweet done by official Twitter handle of RSS dated 01 March 2022. In this image, Mohan Bhagwat can be seen standing in front of the photo with folded hands, exactly as seen in the viral image. However, in the original picture, Mohan Bhagwat is not standing next to Draupadi Murmu but RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabole. It appears that the photo has been flipped by adding Murmu's picture separately. According to the tweet, the meeting of the All India Pratinidhi Sabha of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh held in Karnavati, Gujarat. The meeting began with RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale paying tribute to Mother India.

राष्ट्रीय स्वयंसेवक संघ की अखिल भारतीय प्रतिनिधि सभा की बैठक आज गुजरात के कर्णावती में प्रारम्भ हुई। बैठक का शुभारम्भ पू. सरसंघचालक डॉ. मोहनजी भागवत और मा. सरकार्यवाह श्री दत्तात्रेय होसबाले जी ने भारत माता के चित्र पर पुष्पार्चन करके किया। बैठक 13 मार्च को सम्पन्न होगी। pic.twitter.com/gWNk7KwpwZ — RSS (@RSSorg) March 11, 2022

We then cropped the image of Draupadi Murmu and did a reverse image of it. It led us to a tweet done by the official handle of Jharkhand's Chief Minister Hemant Soren dated December 2020. The viral image was taken when Hemant Soren met Governor Smt. Draupadi Murmu on the occasion of completion of one year of Jharkhand Government. The caption of the tweet reads, "Today, on the occasion of completion of one year of Jharkhand Government, met Governor Smt. Draupadi Murmu ji at Raj Bhavan."

आज झारखण्ड सरकार के एक साल पूरे होने के अवसर पर राजभवन में राज्यपाल श्रीमती द्रौपदी मुर्मू जी से मुलाकात की। pic.twitter.com/Si262ts95D — Hemant Soren (@HemantSorenJMM) December 29, 2020

We also compared the viral image with the original images. It clearly shows that the viral image is morphed. Below you can see the comparison.

Image Comparision

After the image went viral, Prashant Bhushan issued a apology and deleted the original post. He wrote, "It has been brought to my notice that this photo of Smt Murmu with Mr Bhagwat might be morphed. I therefore am deleting it with apologies to Mrs Murmu." However, he hasn't deleted this image from his Facebook account yet.

It has been brought to my notice that this photo of Smt Murmu with Mr Bhagwat might be morphed. I therefore am deleting it with apologies to Mrs Murmu. https://t.co/QOn5pg5o5D — Prashant Bhushan (@pbhushan1) July 5, 2022

It is evident from our investigation that the viral image of Draupadi Murmu with RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat shared by Prashant Bhushan is morphed. The viral picture has been made by editing two different pictures. Hence, the viral claim is false.

