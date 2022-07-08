All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
This Image Showing NDA Presidential Candidate Draupadi Murmu Meeting RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Is Morphed

Image Credit: Facebook

Fact Check

This Image Showing NDA Presidential Candidate Draupadi Murmu Meeting RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Is Morphed

Jakir Hassan

Writer: Jakir Hassan  (Digital Journalist) 

Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Digital Journalist

A journalist at heart loves the in-depth work of reporting, writing, editing, research, and data analysis. A digital and social media enthusiast.

See article by Jakir Hassan

Maharashtra,  8 July 2022 10:25 AM GMT

Editor : Bharat Nayak | 

Bharat Nayak

Bharat Nayak

Founding Editor - Special Project

As the founding editor, Bharat had been heading the newsroom during the formation years of the organization and worked towards editorial policies, conceptualizing and designing campaign strategies and collaborations. He believes that through the use of digital media, one could engage the millennial's in rational conversations about pertinent social issues, provoking them to think and bring a behavioral change accordingly.

See article by Bharat Nayak

Creatives : Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Digital Journalist

A journalist at heart loves the in-depth work of reporting, writing, editing, research, and data analysis. A digital and social media enthusiast.

See article by Jakir Hassan

Social activist and Lawyer Prashant Bhushan shared this image and wrote, "BJP's presidential candidate Draupadi Murmu visits Mohan Bhagwat at the RSS headquarters in Nagpur! Is there any doubt that she will just be a rubber stamp and not be able to function independently?" The Logical Indian fact check team verified the viral claim.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

A photo of National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) presidential candidate Draupadi Murmu and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat is viral on social media. In the viral image, Draupadi Murmu and Mohan Bhagwat can be seen standing with folded hands in front of the picture of Mother India. While sharing this image, it is claimed that NDA's presidential candidate Draupadi Murmu visited the RSS headquarters in Nagpur and met RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat.

Social activist and Lawyer Prashant Bhushan shared this image and wrote, "BJP's presidential candidate Draupadi Murmu visits Mohan Bhagwat at the RSS headquarters in Nagpur! Is there any doubt that she will just be a rubber stamp and not be able to function independently?"

Image Credit: Facebook
Image Credit: Facebook

A Twitter user shared this image and wrote, "BJP's presidential candidate Draupadi Murmu visit RSS headquarter in Nagpur to meet Mohan Bhagwat... Is there any doubt that she will just be a rubber stamp."

A Facebook user wrote, "BJP's presidential candidate Draupadi Murmu visits Mohan Bhagwat at the RSS headquarters in Nagpur. The rubber stamp is perfectly ready."

Image Credit: Facebook
Image Credit: Facebook

It is being widely shared on Facebook and Twitter with a similar claim.

Claim:

Viral Image shows NDA's presidential candidate Draupadi Murmu visiting RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat in Nagpur.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian fact check team verified the viral claim and found it to be false. The viral image is morphed.

During the initial investigation, we cropped the image of Mohan Bhagwat and did a reverse image of it. It led us to a tweet done by official Twitter handle of RSS dated 01 March 2022. In this image, Mohan Bhagwat can be seen standing in front of the photo with folded hands, exactly as seen in the viral image. However, in the original picture, Mohan Bhagwat is not standing next to Draupadi Murmu but RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabole. It appears that the photo has been flipped by adding Murmu's picture separately. According to the tweet, the meeting of the All India Pratinidhi Sabha of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh held in Karnavati, Gujarat. The meeting began with RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale paying tribute to Mother India.

We then cropped the image of Draupadi Murmu and did a reverse image of it. It led us to a tweet done by the official handle of Jharkhand's Chief Minister Hemant Soren dated December 2020. The viral image was taken when Hemant Soren met Governor Smt. Draupadi Murmu on the occasion of completion of one year of Jharkhand Government. The caption of the tweet reads, "Today, on the occasion of completion of one year of Jharkhand Government, met Governor Smt. Draupadi Murmu ji at Raj Bhavan."

We also compared the viral image with the original images. It clearly shows that the viral image is morphed. Below you can see the comparison.

Image Comparision
Image Comparision

After the image went viral, Prashant Bhushan issued a apology and deleted the original post. He wrote, "It has been brought to my notice that this photo of Smt Murmu with Mr Bhagwat might be morphed. I therefore am deleting it with apologies to Mrs Murmu." However, he hasn't deleted this image from his Facebook account yet.

It is evident from our investigation that the viral image of Draupadi Murmu with RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat shared by Prashant Bhushan is morphed. The viral picture has been made by editing two different pictures. Hence, the viral claim is false.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Ward Councillor Abducted By Locals For Not Showing Up After Election? Old Video Viral With Misleading Claim

Contributors Suggest Correction
Editor : Bharat Nayak
,
Creatives : Jakir Hassan
Draupadi Murmu 
President 
Mohan Bhagwat 
RSS 
Meeting 
Prashant Bhushan 
Morphed 

Must Reads

Courageous Act! Andhra Youth Risks His Life To Rescue Child from 30 Feet Open Borewell
India's 1st Joint Replacement Museum Opens In Ahmedabad, Exhibits Priceless & Rarest Repository Of Joint Implants
Diarrhoea Outbreak: Over 90 People Fall Sick In Lucknow After Contaminated Water Supply, Probe Underway
This Image Showing NDA Presidential Candidate Draupadi Murmu Meeting RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Is Morphed
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X