Caste discrimination
Unrelated Image Shared With As Akhilesh Yadav Performing Last Rites Of His Father

Credit: Twitter/ANI UP/Uttarakhand , Facebook/Nirbhay Singh Yadav, Twitter/Mamta Brijesh Yadav

Fact Check
The Logical Indian Crew

Unrelated Image Shared With As Akhilesh Yadav Performing Last Rites Of His Father

Shivam Singh

Uttar Pradesh,  12 Oct 2022 11:39 AM GMT

During our investigation, we discovered that the image depicts Ashish Misra, a journalist, performing the last rites of his father, who died on the same day as Mulayam Singh Yadav.

An image of a person performing last rites is circulating widely on social media platforms, with the claim that it is of Akhilesh Yadav performing the last rites of his father, Mulayam Singh Yadav, who died on October 10th.

The Logical Indian fact-check team during its investigation found out that the image is of a journalist Ashish Misra performing last rites of his father, who also passed away the same day as of Mulayam Singh Yadav.

Claim:

A user with the username," @mamtaY250" shared the viral image with the caption, "जीवन का असीम पीड़ादायक पल 😢 😭😭😭😭 #netaji 😭#AkhileshYadav"
[English Translation: Life's infinitely painful moment]

Another user on Twitter with the username," @BrijeshYadavMLA" shared the viral image with the caption," जीवन का असीम पीड़ादायक पल 😢 😭😭😭😭 #netaji 😭#AkhileshYadav"
[English Translation: Life's infinitely painful moment]

Another user on Facebook with the name," Nirbhay Singh Yadav" shared the viral image with the caption," जीवन का सबसे पीड़ादायक पल भावभीनी श्रद्धांजलि 💐💐🙏🙏 #ओम्_शांति नि:शब्द 😭#AkhileshYadav
[English Translation: Most painful moment of life Emotional tribute 🙏🙏 #Om_Shanti silent words #AkhileshYadav]

जीवन का सबसे पीड़ादायक पल भावभीनी श्रद्धांजलि 💐💐🙏🙏 #ओम्_शांति नि:शब्द 😭😭 #AkhileshYadav

Posted by Nirbhay Singh Yadav on Tuesday, 11 October 2022

The viral photo was also shared by a news website, " नवसत्ता"

Claim:

Image shows Akhilesh Yadav performing the last rites of his father Mulayam Singh Yadav.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian fact-check team used InVid to run a reverse image search and discovered a photograph published by Amit Misra, a journalist, on his Facebook account on Tuesday, October 11th.

In the post he has shared the the photo with the caption, "जीवन का असीम पीड़ादायक समय।" [English Translation: life's painful times]

जीवन का असीम पीड़ादायक समय।

Posted by Ashish Misra on Tuesday, 11 October 2022

In prior Facebook posts on October 10th, he told people about his father's death and that last rites will be held on October 11th at 11 a.m.


मेरे पापा जी का निधन हो गया है।

Posted by Ashish Misra on Monday, 10 October 2022


सम्मानित जन। मेरे पापा जी श्री वीर विक्रम बहादुर मिश्र का आज शाम 5 बजे निधन हो गया है। पापा जी के पार्थिव शरीर का अंतिम संस्कार कल 11 अक्टूबर को लखनऊ के भैंसा कुंड में पूर्वाह्न 11 बजे होगा।

Posted by Ashish Misra on Monday, 10 October 2022

'Anil Yadav ' a facebook user has shared the viral photo, refuting the claim that it shows Akhilesh Yadav performing the last rites of his father, Mulayam Singh Yadav.


Source: Facebook/Anil Yadav

Source: Facebook/Anil Yadav


Many people on social media have rejected the claim, which can be seen here and here.


The Samajwadi Party's official Twitter handle also published photographs from Mulayam Singh Yadav's funeral, implying that the viral photo had nothing to do with the claim.


Conclusion:

We found that the viral photo is of journalist Ashish Misra performing the last rites of his father who passed away on 10th October, and not of SP leader Akhilesh Yadav performing the last rites of his father Mulayam Singh Yadav. Thus, we can ascertain that the viral claim is false.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Akhilesh Yadav 
Mulayam Singh Yadav 
Last Rites 

