Unrelated Image Shared With As Akhilesh Yadav Performing Last Rites Of His Father
Writer: Shivam Singh
He has a strong interest in international relations and politics. He fact-check's information, identify false reports, and gives you engaging stories that are supported by reliable data.
Uttar Pradesh, 12 Oct 2022 11:39 AM GMT
Editor : Bharat Nayak |
As the founding editor, Bharat had been heading the newsroom during the formation years of the organization and worked towards editorial policies, conceptualizing and designing campaign strategies and collaborations. He believes that through the use of digital media, one could engage the millennial's in rational conversations about pertinent social issues, provoking them to think and bring a behavioral change accordingly.
Creatives : Shivam Singh
He has a strong interest in international relations and politics. He fact-check's information, identify false reports, and gives you engaging stories that are supported by reliable data.
During our investigation, we discovered that the image depicts Ashish Misra, a journalist, performing the last rites of his father, who died on the same day as Mulayam Singh Yadav.
An image of a person performing last rites is circulating widely on social media platforms, with the claim that it is of Akhilesh Yadav performing the last rites of his father, Mulayam Singh Yadav, who died on October 10th.
The Logical Indian fact-check team during its investigation found out that the image is of a journalist Ashish Misra performing last rites of his father, who also passed away the same day as of Mulayam Singh Yadav.
Claim:
Claim:
Image shows Akhilesh Yadav performing the last rites of his father Mulayam Singh Yadav.
Fact Check:
The Logical Indian fact-check team used InVid to run a reverse image search and discovered a photograph published by Amit Misra, a journalist, on his Facebook account on Tuesday, October 11th.
In prior Facebook posts on October 10th, he told people about his father's death and that last rites will be held on October 11th at 11 a.m.
'Anil Yadav ' a facebook user has shared the viral photo, refuting the claim that it shows Akhilesh Yadav performing the last rites of his father, Mulayam Singh Yadav.
Many people on social media have rejected the claim, which can be seen here and here.
The Samajwadi Party's official Twitter handle also published photographs from Mulayam Singh Yadav's funeral, implying that the viral photo had nothing to do with the claim.
Conclusion:
We found that the viral photo is of journalist Ashish Misra performing the last rites of his father who passed away on 10th October, and not of SP leader Akhilesh Yadav performing the last rites of his father Mulayam Singh Yadav. Thus, we can ascertain that the viral claim is false.
If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.
Also Read: This Video Shows Ancient Urn Filled With Gold Coins Being Unearthed In Mangalore? No, Viral Claim Is False