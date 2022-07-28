These Images Show Smriti Irani's Daughter Zoish Getting Engaged? No, Viral Claim Is Misleading

Recently, Congress leader Pawan Khera accused Union Minister Smriti Irani's daughter of running an "illegal Bar" in Goa. Khera said that this license was taken in the name of a person who died in May 2021. However, Smriti Irani denied the allegations and said that her 18-year-old daughter is a college student, she is not running any bar.

Amid this controversy, a screenshot of Smriti Irani's Instagram post congratulating her daughter on her engagement went viral on social media. In the viral post, a boy is seen sitting on his knee, proposing to a girl. While sharing this image, people on social media claimed her 18-year-old daughter, whom Smriti Irani is describing as a student, got engaged in the year 2021.

A Twitter user shared this image and wrote a caption which reads, "स्मृतिईरानी आज अपनी बेटी की सफाई पर कहती हैं कि वह अभी 18 साल की है और शिक्षा ग्रहण कर रही है.शन‍िवार 25 दिसंबर 2021 को स्मृति ईरानी अपने बेटी की सगाई की फोटो शेयर करके खुशी जाहिर करती हैं इसका मतलब स्मृति ईरानी अपनी बेटी का बाल विवाह करा रही है."

[English Translation: While clarifying, Smriti Irani today says that her daughter is just 18 years old and is pursuing education. ‍ On 25 December 2021, Smriti Irani expressed happiness by sharing her daughter's engagement photo, which means Smriti Irani is having a child marriage of her daughter.]

स्मृतिईरानी आज अपनी बेटी की सफाई पर कहती हैं कि वह अभी 18 साल की है और शिक्षा ग्रहण कर रही है.शन‍िवार 25 दिसंबर 2021 को स्मृति ईरानी अपने बेटी की सगाई की फोटो शेयर करके खुशी जाहिर करती हैं इसका मतलब स्मृति ईरानी अपनी बेटी का बाल विवाह करा रही है....?? #स्मृति_ईरानी_चुप्पी_तोड़ो pic.twitter.com/oEqcsyIgcp — ANKITA GAUTAM (@ankitagautamiyc) July 23, 2022

Congress leader Alka Lamba, taking a jibe at Smriti and her daughter shared a post on Twitter and wrote, "2001 में ईरानी की शादी हुई,2001 में बेटा हुआ,2003 में बेटी हुई - 2021 में बेटी की सगाई हुई, पढ़ाई, सगाई, बार सब एक साथ -वो भी मात्र 18 साल की उम्र में - शाबाश."

[English Translation: Irani got married in 2001, Son was born in 2001, Daughter got engaged in 2003 - Daughter got engaged in 2021, Studies, engagement, times all together - that too at the age of just 18 - Well done.]

2001 में ईरानी की शादी हुई,

2001 में बेटा हुआ,

2003 में बेटी हुई - 2021 में बेटी की सगाई हुई,

पढ़ाई, सगाई, बार सब एक साथ -वो भी मात्र 18 साल की उम्र में - शाबाश. pic.twitter.com/FKrqeSQ2ao — Alka Lamba (@LambaAlka) July 25, 2022

A Facebook user wrote, "स्मृति ईरानी आज अपनी बेटी की सफाई पर कहती हैं कि वह अभी 18 साल की है और शिक्षा ग्रहण कर रही है....!तो शन‍िवार 25 दिसंबर 2021 को स्मृति ईरानी अपने बेटी की सगाई की फोटो शेयर करके खुशी जाहिर करती हैं इसका मतलब स्मृति ईरानी अपनी बेटी का बाल विवाह करा रही है....!अपराध तो दोनों में बनता है बाल विवाह में भी और मरे हुए व्यक्ति के नाम पर लाइसेंस लेकर अवैध रुप से बार चलाने में भी....!अब तो यह नरेंद्र मोदी जी को सोंचना है स्मृति ईरानी पर कार्रवाई करेंगे या नहीं."

[English Translation: Smriti Irani today defended her daughter saying that she is 18 years old and is studying! So on Saturday, 25 December 2021, Smriti Irani expressed her happiness by sharing her daughter's engagement photo, which means Smriti Irani is having a child marriage of her daughter! It's a criminal case in both, child marriage and in running the bar with the license in the name of a dead person! Now Narendra Modi ji has to think whether he will take action against Smriti Irani or not.]

This post is widely shared on Facebook and Twitter with a similar claim.

Claim:

Viral images show Smriti Irani's daughter Zoish Irani getting engaged.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian fact-check team verified the claim and found it to be false. The viral image is of her stepdaughter Shanelle, not of Zoish Irani.

During the initial investigation, we scanned the Instagram profile of Smriti Irani and found the viral image in a post dated 25 December 2021. According to the post, the girl in the post is Shanelle Irani. Smriti also tagged Shanelle and her fiance Arjun in her post. She wrote, "To the man who now has our heart @arjun_bhalla welcome to our mad cap family❤️ bless you for you have to deal with a crazy man for a father in law & worse me for a Saas (you have been officially warned) God bless @shanelleirani."





On searching more, we found the viral image in a report of The Indian Express dated 26 December 2021. Reports suggest that the viral picture is of Shanelle Irani and her fiance Arjun Bhalla. She got engaged to Arjun Bhalla in December 2021. It is to be noted that Shenelle is the daughter of Smriti Irani's husband Zubin Irani's first wife Mona. It clearly means that the viral image is of Smriti Irani's stepdaughter Shanelle Irani.





Our investigation shows that the viral image is of Smriti Irani's stepdaughter Shanelle Irani and not of Zoish Irani, who Congress accused of running an illegal Bar in Goa. Shanelle Irani is the daughter of Smriti Irani's husband, Zubin Irani's first wife, Mona. Hence, the viral claim is false.

