This Image Of President Draupadi Murmu Offering Prayer Along With Ram Nath Kovind Is From 2020

On 25 July, Ram Nath Kovind's tenure ended as President of India. NDA Presidential candidate Draupadi Murmu became the first tribal women President of India by defeating the opposition presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha.

Meanwhile, an image of Draupadi Murmu offering prayers with the ex-president Ram Nath Kovind is doing rounds on social media. While sharing this image, people on social media claimed that a Vedic ritual (Yajna) was performed before President Kovind handed over his post to Draupadi Murmu.

A Twitter user shared this image and wrote a caption in Hindi which reads, "मोदी युग का भारत, विरासत सौंपना या सत्ता हस्तांतरण करना, अपने आप में एक यज्ञ होता है। यज्ञ देवों और महादेव के साक्षित्व में होता है। राष्ट्रपति पद का हस्तांतरण देखिए । राजनैतिक औपचारिकताएं होती रहेंगी , वैदिक प्रतिबद्धता प्रथमतः हो रही अब शुभ और लाभ दोनों ही मिलेंगे इस राष्ट्र को."

[English Translation: Modi era's India, handing over a legacy or transferring power, is a yagya in itself. Yagya takes place in the presence of Devas and Mahadev. See the transfer of the presidency. Political formalities will continue to happen, Vedic commitment is being done first, now this nation will get both auspicious and benefits.]

मोदी युग का भारत, विरासत सौंपना या सत्ता हस्तांतरण करना, अपने आप में एक यज्ञ होता है। यज्ञ देवों और महादेव के साक्षित्व में होता है। राष्ट्रपति पद का हस्तांतरण देखिए । राजनैतिक औपचारिकताएं होती रहेंगी , वैदिक प्रतिबद्धता प्रथमतः हो रही अब शुभ और लाभ दोनों ही मिलेंगे इस राष्ट्र को pic.twitter.com/wZHEu8UeeU — Amit Jakar (@Amitjakar) July 24, 2022

This post was revived by Right-leaning page KreatleyMedia which is known for peddling fake news. However, the post did not have any false claims.

Learn to wear your religion on your sleeve from Draupadi Murmu ji and Ram Nath Kovind ji. pic.twitter.com/O49D2mWYGP — Kreately.in (@KreatelyMedia) July 22, 2022

A Facebook user wrote, "७० साल बाद वैदिक विधि से संप्रभुता हस्तांतरण हुआ!🚩 विरासत सौपना या हस्तानंतरण करना, अपने आप में यज्ञ होता है! यज्ञ देवों औऱ महादेव के साक्षीत्व में होता है! हस्तानंतरण के ये क्षण, इन क्षणो के भाव, अंतरभाव औऱ वातावरण हीं इतिहास लिखते हैं! क्योंकि ये भक्ति है राष्ट्र औऱ धर्म के प्रति! राष्ट्रपति पद का हस्तानांतरण देखिये, राजनैतिक औपचारिकताए होती रहेंगी, वैदिक प्रतिबद्धता प्रथमतः हो रही है! अब शुभ औऱ लाभ दोनों मिलेगें इस राष्ट्र को."



[English Translation: Sovereignty transfer took place after 70 years by Vedic method! Handing over or transferring an inheritance is a sacrifice in itself! Yagya takes place in the presence of Devas and Mahadev. These moments of transfer, the feelings, inner feelings and atmosphere of these moments write history! Because this is devotion towards the nation and religion! See the transfer of President's post, political formalities will continue, Vedic commitment is being done first! Now this nation will get both good and good benefits.]

This image is widely shared on Facebook and Twitter with a similar claim.

Claim:

Former President Ram Nath Kovind and his successor Droupadi Murmu offered prayers before official takeover ceremony.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian fact check team verified the claim and found it to be misleading. The viral image is from 2020.

During the initial investigation, we did a google reverse image search of the viral image which lead us to a report of Prabhat Khabar dated 29 February 2020 in which same image can be seen. According to the report, the then President Ram Nath Kovind was on a visit to Deoghar. During his visit, he offered prayers at Baba Baidyanath Temple. He was accompanied by the then Jharkhand Governor Draupadi Murmu. President reached Kunda Airport at around 1:05 am. From there, he reached Baba Mandir by road at 1:35 PM and worshiped for about 20 minutes. He was accompanied by governor Draupadi Murmu, Agriculture Minister Badal Patralekh and others.

On searching more, we found a video related to the viral claim on the official Twitter account of Deoghar Deputy Commissioner Shri Manjunath Bhajantri dated 29 February 2020. In the video, former President Ram Nath Kovind and current President Draupadi Murmu can be seen offering prayers.

For more information, we contacted Amrendra Kumar, senior editor at Prabhat Khabar Deoghar who told us that the viral claim is false. He said, "This picture is almost two years old when former President Ram Nath Kovind visited Deoghar. At that the Draupadi Murmu was the governor. Both had offered prayers at Baba Baidyanath temple."

It is evident from our investigation that the viral image is from February 2020, when former President Ram Nath Kovind visited Deoghar, Jharkhand. Draupadi Murmu was the governor at that time. Both of them offered prayer at Baba Baidyanath temple. It has nothing to do with Draupadi Murmu presidential post. Hence, the viral claim is misleading.

