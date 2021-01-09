Fact Check: Fake Claim Of Vandalisation Of Idol in Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple In Andhra Pradesh Goes Viral

On January 5, 2021, it was observed that arms of the three idols (Lakshminarasimha Swamy, Rajyalakshmi and Garutmantu) present on the front door leading to the Varaha Lakshminarasimha Swamy Temple in Singarayakonda, Andhra Pradesh were broken.

Many social media users are sharing the photos of the incident claiming that Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple was attacked and idols were vandalised.

A Twitter user tweeted the image of coverage by TV9 on vandalisation of the temple. He tweeted the image with the caption, "Another Temple attacked Lord Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy idol Vandalised in Singarayakonda, Prakasam district, Andhra Pradesh."



The post can be read here





The post can be read here





The post can be read here

A website The Leo News also reported about the vandalisation on January 5, 2021. The archive of the report is here.





Claim:



Idols in Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple in Singarayakonda were vandalised by some miscreants.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian found out that the claim is false.

The Fact Check department of the Andhra Pradesh government tweeted and confirmed that the Prakasam was not desecrated intentionally, but the distortion happened due to corrosion. Through the tweet, they also confirmed that the Prakasam was damaged due to corrosion of iron rods. The department tweeted:

The police have arrested six people, including five journalists for spreading disinformation regarding the temple. Citing sources from the police department, The Hindu reported that the police have also picked up several TDP leaders and a few more journalists as part of the probe in this matter.

Attacks on temples in Andhra Pradesh:



A series of attacks have happened on idols at Hindu temples in Andhra Pradesh by unknown miscreants. Below are the examples of some of the temple vandalisation that happened recently:

The idol of Lord Rama at Sri Kodandapani temple in Ramateertham.

The idol of Lord Subrahmanyam Swamy in the temple of Lord Vighneshwara in Rajahmundry.

Lord Krishna temple in Darsi town.

While some of the news is correct, some fake incidents of the temple vandalisation are also viral on social media. The Logical Indian has earlier debunked a similar claim which can be read here.

YS Jaganmohan Reddy, the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh has responded to the attack by calling it 'Political guerilla warfare'. He said, "Unable to digest the public welfare, such incidents are being orchestrated by the opposition. Without any devotion or fear for God; idols are being demolished. The opposition wants to defame the government through these incidents. We have to carefully monitor these strategies."

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.



Also Read: A video of a man getting beaten in presence of police has gone viral with a false claim that the man in the video is Munawar Faruqui.