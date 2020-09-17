Fact Check: Did Shiv Sena 'Goons' Assault IDBI Bank Employee In Maharashtra?

A video showing a group of men harassing an employee of a bank while policemen are trying to pacify the "goons" is being circulated on social media with the claim that IDBI Bank manager was beaten by Shiv Sena workers.

"Shivsena goons beat up IDBI bank manager in Maharashtra in presence of police," reads the caption of one such post.

EXPLAIN MR IF YOU HAVE Shivsena goons beat up IDBI bank manager in presence of police pic.twitter.com/o7Hx53PTSL

In the video, one of the men in the group creating ruckus can be heard saying, "Are you calling me an outsider? Too arrogant, is it?"



"Don't wag your finger at me," he added.

He further threatens the banker, saying: "Are you asking who the MLA is? You are a bank manager, better behave like one or I will make your life a living hell."



The video is being circulated in light of an incident which took place on September 11. Activists of Maharashtra's ruling Shiv Sena party allegedly had thrashed a retired naval officer in Mumbai for forwarding a cartoon mocking Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. Images that were posted online showed 65-year-old Madan Sharma, who was attacked near his home in Kandivalli East, with wounds on his face and a bloodshot eye.

The Logical Indian received a request to verify the claims made about the viral video.