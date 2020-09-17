Fact Check

Fact Check: Did Shiv Sena 'Goons' Assault IDBI Bank Employee In Maharashtra?

The Logical Indian Fact check team investigates the claim that an IDBI Bank manager was beaten by Shiv Sena workers.

The Logical Indian Crew
Maharashtra   |   17 Sep 2020 10:57 AM GMT / Updated : 2020-09-17T16:37:19+05:30
Writer : Aditi Chattopadhyay | Editor : Bharat Nayak | Creatives : Rajath Arkasali Arkasali
Fact Check: Did Shiv Sena Goons Assault IDBI Bank Employee In Maharashtra?

A video showing a group of men harassing an employee of a bank while policemen are trying to pacify the "goons" is being circulated on social media with the claim that IDBI Bank manager was beaten by Shiv Sena workers.

"Shivsena goons beat up IDBI bank manager in Maharashtra in presence of police," reads the caption of one such post.






In the video, one of the men in the group creating ruckus can be heard saying, "Are you calling me an outsider? Too arrogant, is it?"

"Don't wag your finger at me," he added.

He further threatens the banker, saying: "Are you asking who the MLA is? You are a bank manager, better behave like one or I will make your life a living hell."

The video is being circulated in light of an incident which took place on September 11. Activists of Maharashtra's ruling Shiv Sena party allegedly had thrashed a retired naval officer in Mumbai for forwarding a cartoon mocking Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. Images that were posted online showed 65-year-old Madan Sharma, who was attacked near his home in Kandivalli East, with wounds on his face and a bloodshot eye.

The Logical Indian received a request to verify the claims made about the viral video.


Claim:

IDBI Bank manager was beaten by Shiv Sena workers.

Fact Check:

The claim is false. A keyword search was done based on caption of one viral post which led to news reports published on September 10, 2020, which indicated that the perpetrators of the incident were members of Youth Congress and are not affiliated to Shiv Sena.


Local Marathi news channel 7 Star-News in their bulletin reported that the Youth Congress taluka head Sambhaji Shirke and Congress taluka head Bandhu Chowdhary were a part of the group that assaulted the Bank Manager Devidas Ghate at the Malkapur IDBI Bank branch in Buldhana district.

The Logical Indian reached out to assistant police inspector Smita Masaye of the Malkapur police force who confirmed that all five men are members of the Congress party.

News 18 Lokmat had also reported on the incident.

Therefore, the men responsible for the assault are not Shiv Sena party workers.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Fact Check: Incident Of Honor Killing Falsely Shared As 'Love Jihad' Case

Claim Review :  IDBI Bank manager was beaten by Shiv Sena workers.
Claimed By :  Social Media posts
Fact Check :  False
