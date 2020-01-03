Fact Check: Image Of Old Man Beaten Up By UP Police Mistaken To Be One Of Stone Pelters

The image of an old man pelting stones juxtaposed with another man sitting with an injured hand has gone viral, justifying the lathi charge by the Uttar Pradesh police against the anti-CAA protesters.

Uttar Pradesh has witnessed the most violent against the CAA and NRC. The state saw the highest number of casualties in the country. Around 327 FIRs were filed, 1,000 were arrested, and 5,000 were detained, as the internet services remained suspended for several hours in the state.

Disturbing footages of police resorting to batons and threatening Muslim protesters have gone viral.

Claims

A twitter user who goes by handle @oyevivekk first posted the two images with a caption – “Newton’s third law: For Every Action, there is an equal and opposite reaction.” The caption conspicuously meant that the old man inflicted injuries because he was pelting stones. The tweet got 182 retweets and 371 likes.

Newton's third law: For every action, there is an equal and opposite reaction. https://t.co/p53dWz10z0 pic.twitter.com/sCX3UUhMGL — Vivekk | विवेक | বিবেক | விவேக் | (@oyevivekk) December 29, 2019

Another person used the same juxtaposed image both the old man with a caption – Sochta hu to wo kitne masoom the, kya se kya hogaya dekhte dekhte (He was so innocent before, but look what situation has made turned him into) #UPPoliceZindabad.

This tweet garnered 3.8 K likes and was retweeted 1.3 K times.

Sochta hu wo kitne maasoom the,kya se kya ho gaye dekhte dekhte….. 😭😭😭 #UPPoliceZindabad pic.twitter.com/3FEpRsC2v2 — ᴬᴹᴮᴱᴿ (@dafa_ho__jao) December 30, 2019

FactCheck

However, The Logical Indian found that men in the images are different. The image of where the old man is seen hurling stones was taken on December 21 (Saturday). After reverse searching the image, we found that the image was first published on Hindustan Times’s Lucknow version. The image was on the front page with caption – “An elderly man throws a stone during the protest in Kanpur on Saturday.” The name of the man is still unknown.

However, the next image was of Maulana Asad Raza Hussaini. He, with several students, was dragged out of the hostel and beaten by the police in Muzzafarnagar. Hussaini, 65 was later taken into custody.

Several media houses covered reports of Hussaini being subjected to lathi-charge. According to Newsclick, police entered into the Sadat hostel, which houses underprivileged students, to find protestors. Hussaini is a caretaker of the place. The police whisked the students and Hussaini and thrashed them.

Times Of India reported on December 31 that Hussaini a Shia cleric was picked up by the cops along with 40 students. Hussaini was later reported to be bedridden with multiple injuries.

The family members of Hussaini denied any claims of him pelting stones and said that the image of the man hurling was not Hussaini, the Quint reported. He was released by the cops on December 21 and remained under observation till December 23. On a closer look, one can quickly draw out the different characteristics on both the faces.

Boom Live has also conducted a fact check on this story.

