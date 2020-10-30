Fact Check

Fact Check: Photo Of Yemeni Homeless Man Goes Viral As Pappu Shukla From Gujarat

An image of a man being surrounded by dogs is doing the rounds with an emotional story that claim that he is one ‘Pappu Shukla,’ a homeless man from Gujarat.

The Logical Indian Crew
India   |   30 Oct 2020 10:31 AM GMT
Writer : Yusha Rahman | Editor : Bharat Nayak | Creatives : Abhishek M
An image of a man lying surrounded by two dogs is being shared with a story. The story says, "This is a dead body of Mr Pappu Shukla ji, a homeless man from Gujarat State (India) who took care of abandoned dogs for many years died yesterday and his beloved dogs surrounded and protected his body, refusing to leave his side.. May Pappu Shukla ji Rest In Peace ."

This story of humanity has become widespread on social media.



Claim:

The Photo is of Pappu Shukla, a homeless man from Gujarat.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian did a reverse image search and found the same image and a similar story was tweeted by Nadma Daswari, a Twitter user from Yemen. According to her, "Ismael Hadi, a homeless man from Ibb Yemen, fed stray dogs. This morning people found him dead with his dogs refusing to leave his side."

Another Twitter user, Asad Hanna also tweeted the same image and story as tweeted by Nadma Daswari.


The Logical Indian then did keyword search with name Ismael Hadi and found the same story covered by Sagal news, a Somali media house.


Thus, the story of Ismael Hadi from Yemen has gone viral with a false claim that the man is Pappu Shukla from Gujarat.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Claim Review :  The Photo is of Pappu Shukla who hails from Gujarat.
Claimed By :  Social Media
Fact Check :  False
