Reports Of Bihar Youth Growing Crop Worth Rs 1 Lakh Per Kg Are Fake

IAS officer Supriya Sahu on March 31, 2021, tweeted an article of the New Indian Express about hop-shoots being grown by an Indian farmer. She tweeted, "One kilogram of this vegetable costs about ₹ 1 lakh! World's costliest vegetable, 'hop shoots is being cultivated by Amresh Singh an enterprising farmer from Bihar, the first one in India. Can be a game-changer for Indian farmers ????"





After her tweets, many media organisations reported about this news.

CNBC TV 18 reported about this crop growing in Bihar on April 1, 2021, with the title "This Bihar farmer is growing world's most expensive vegetable that costs Rs 1 lakh a kg.' The report says, "Amresh Singh, a 38-year-old who hails from the Karamdih village in Aurangabad, started growing the vegetable in his 5 kathas of farmland. Singh told the newspaper that over 60 percent of his cultivation bore fruit and requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make special arrangements for the promotion of Hop Shoots' cultivation".







Many social media users posted about the Bihari youth who has grown hop-shoots, a vegetable that is sold at Rs 1 Lakh per kilogram.



Many Twitter users posted, "One kilogram of this vegetable costs about Rs 1 lakh! World's costliest vegetable,'hop shoots is being cultivated by Amresh Singh an enterprising farmer from Bihar, the first one in India. Can be a game-changer for Indian farmers."

One kilogram of this vegetable costs about Rs 1 lakh ! World's costliest vegetable,'hop-shoots' is being cultivated by Amresh Singh an enterprising farmer from Bihar, the first one in India. Can be a game changer for Indian farmers 💪https://t.co/wmBEARSO1x @PMOIndia #hopshoots pic.twitter.com/bW2kt8n4uQ — Kevin Jacobs (@ThisIsKjKevin) April 3, 2021

The post also became viral on Facebook.





The report was also published by Outlook, NDTV, and many others.



Claim:

A Bihari youth grows hop-shoots which costs Rs 1 lakh per kilogram.

Fact Check:

The story is a hoax. After the story went viral, reporters and officials met the Bihar youth and found no such crops being grown at the location mentioned and he also kept confusing the reporters about the location of the field where he claimed crops are being grown.

Jagran English reported, 'As soon as the news of Hop Shoots cultivation went viral, Agricultural Department officials visited the farm to check. However, they were shocked to find that no such farming was taking place.' The report also said that no locals were aware of any such crops being grown in Aurangabad.

Dainik Jagran also spoke to Saurabh Jorwal, District Magistrate of Aurangabad, who said, "Some officials from Patna asked about the hop shoots crop. There is no such cultivation in Aurangabad district." The report also said that Agriculture Department has cleared the air by calling the viral pic of hop-shoots, fake.

Amresh Singh has grown black rice and wheat in the past and not hop shoots.

Hence, the media fell prey to a hoax. The Logical Indian also did this story and took it down after it noticed that the story is a hoax.

