Did Hindutva Extremist Mob Assault A Dalit Woman? No, Video Viral With A False Claim

A video showing a young woman being assaulted by several men in Madhya Pradesh is being widely circulated across social media. The video is viral with the claim that the woman was beaten up by members of a Hindutva extremist organisation.

Claim:

The viral video is graphic, where a woman is dragged by her hair and repeatedly hit with sticks by a group of men. Some men kick the woman as well.



The tweet reads, “A Dalit girl is severely and mercilessly beaten by Hindu extremists and members of the Hindutva extremist organisation...India is the only country in the world where the extremist Hindu wing still commits all methods of gross human rights violations, especially against Muslims.”

The Logical Indian fact check team is not embedding the tweet due to its graphic nature. (here is the video).

Syrian reporter Bilal Abdul Kareem shared this video and wrote, "This is Modi's India wherein Hindu extremists can beat a poor Dalit woman, film it, & laugh for all to see ! I ask Allah to guide this woman to Islam. And I ask Allah to punish each & every participant in this heinous crime & not to let a single one of them get away."









Fact Check:

The Logical Indian fact check team verified the viral claim and found it to be false. No Hindutva angle is in this case.

We used InVid’s Keyframe Analysis and conducted a reverse image search on the isolated keyframes. This threw up a report published by NDTV on July 4, 2021, containing the same viral video in its attached video report.

“Two tribal women, cousins, were tortured in full public view by their family members because they were apparently talking to their maternal cousins. This upset and enraged the family,” said the NDTV report.

The incident occurred on June 22, 2021, and the police intervened shortly. The young women were sent for a medical check-up, and seven people, including one woman's mother and brother, were arrested, as per the police notes in the NDTV report.

We also came across a report by The Times of India published on July 5, 2021, titled, ‘Madhya Pradesh horror: Sisters beaten brutally by kin for talking to cousins.’ The TOI report states that two sisters were attacked brutally in Madhya Pradesh’s Dhar district by their kin merely for talking to their cousins over the phone.

“A video of the assault has gone viral, prompting police to take action. Dhar SP Aditya Pratap Singh told media persons that the incident took place in Peepalwa village in Tanda of Dhar district, about 130km from Indore,” noted the TOI report.

As per the report, one of the women informed police that their paternal cousins and other family members were angry with the sisters for speaking with their maternal cousins over the phone even though they were engaged to two men in Jobat of Alirajpur.

Quoting Tanda police station in-charge Vijay Vaskale, the TOI report noted, "Initially, the girls were reluctant to complain against their family members, and we registered a case. They, however, gave their statements at the police station later, based on which further action was initiated. Seven persons have been booked in the case.” In the case, an FIR was registered on June 26, and seven persons were arrested as per the police station in charge.

Another report by India Today also quotes the Tanda police station in-charge, Vijay Vaskale, saying that the incident took place on June 22 in Peepalwa village. “The viral video reached the police on June 25. However, the victims, aged 19 and 20 years were initially fearful of registering a complaint,” the report notes.

Conclusion:

We found that the viral video does not show a crime by a Hindutva extremist organisation as claimed by netizens. The viral video shows men assaulting their female cousins for talking to their maternal cousins over the phone.

