Fact Check: No, The Viral Video Is Not Of Hindus Standing Against Stone Pelting In Ujjain

On December 27, 2020, violence erupted between two communities in Beghumbagh area of Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh. The scuffle happened allegedly when Muslims pelted stones on a rally of Bajrang Dal and other right-wing organisations while the rally was passing through a Muslim dominated area. The rally was organised to collect funds for Ayodhya Ram Temple. Many local Muslims said that they pelted stones as retaliation to derogatory slogans and accused those in the rally to have thrown stones first. According to The Print, District Administration said that there was no evidence so far of any inflammatory slogans being raised at the rally.

In the backdrop to this, many people on social media are sharing a video of Hindus gathered in front of a mosque. The video is being shared with the claim of it being from Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh; and is of Hindus standing in solidarity against the stone pelting Muslims. The video is being shared with the caption, "मध्य प्रदेश के उज्जैन मे जिहादी मुल्लो द्वारा पथराव के खिलाफ हिन्दुओं ने मस्जिद के सामने अपनी एकता का परिचय दिखाया" (Which translates in English as, "Hindus show their unity by standing in front of the mosque against the stone pelting by Jihadi Muslims in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh").

Many Twitter users also shared the video.

The video is also viral on Facebook.







Claim:

The viral video is of Hindus standing in front of mosque against the Muslims who pelted stones.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian did a Yandex reverse image, we found similar video on YouTube, published on April 13, 2019. The video is titled, "Ram Navami Shobha yatra in Kalaburagi by RSS and BJP supports."





We also compared the screengrabs of both the images and found both were similar.





On closely observing the video on YouTube, we found a board mentioning Basavaganga Medical and Enterprises.





The video also showed Noorani Cafe around Basavaganga Medical and Enterprises.





On Google Map, we noticed Basavaganga Medical and Enterprises, Noorani Cafe and a mosque named SHQ Bargah-e-Quadri Chaman all on the same street.





On searching with SHQ Bargah-e-Quadri Chaman, we found the same mosque on Google as visible in the viral picture.





The video is from Gulbarga (also known as Kalaburagi). Hence, the video being circulated is old and unrelated to scuffle in Madhya Pradesh.

BoomLive talked to Shivraj, the owner of Basavaganga Medical And Enterprises, who said, "This is an old video from Ram Navami celebration here. I am not sure how old it is but it definitely does not show the celebrations from this year as everything was closed down due to the pandemic."

Therefore, an old video of Ram Navami celebration in Karnataka's Gulbarga is being shared as Hindus standing against the stone pelting in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh.

