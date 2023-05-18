Rahul Gandhi Didn't Say Hindus & Hindutvavadis Should Be Thrown Out; Cropped Video Viral With Misleading Claim

The Indian National Congress (INC) has registered a thumping win in the Karnataka Assembly Elections held on May 10 for 224 seats. Against the same backdrop, a video of former party president Rahul Gandhi is doing rounds on social media, claiming that he has stated in a speech that Hindus and Hindutvavadis should be thrown out.



In the 9-seconds-long clip Gandhi can be heard saying in Hindi, "और हमें एक बार फिर इन हिन्दू इन हिन्दुत्व वादियों को बाहर निकालना है और एक बार फिर" which translates to English, "And once again we have to drive out these Hindus Hindutvaists and once again."

The same clip has been online, on Facebook and Twitter, since 2022 with the same narrative.









हमें एक बार फिर इन" हिन्दू "और "हिन्दुत्व वादियों" को बाहर निकालना है -- राहुल गांधी!



PM तो तू सात जन्म मैं भी नहीं बन पायेगा लेकिन हिन्दुओं से यही नफरत तुझे एक दिन इटली जरूर पहुंचा देगी पप्पू ! pic.twitter.com/HQlCZANaSE — जितेन्द्र कुमार (@HinduJitendra6) September 13, 2022

Claim:

Rahul Gandhi stated in his speech that Hindus and Hindutvavadis should be thrown out.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian fact-check team verified the claim and found it misleading as it is cropped from a 2021 public address of Rahul Gandhi at a rally in Jaipur, Rajasthan.

We extracted different keyframes from the viral clip and conducted a Google reverse image search, leading us to the verified YouTube channel of Rahul Gandhi. The speech was streamed live on December 12, 2021, titled, "India rejects Modi Govt's endless Price Rise. | Mehangai Hatao Rally | Jaipur Rajasthan".

The viral clip is cropped from the extended video from a timestamp 12:08. We watched the video to understand the context of Rahul Gandhi's statement criticizing the ruling Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP). We found that at timestamp 11:49, Gandhi says in Hindi, which translates to English, "They have been ruling since 2014. The Hindutvavadis, not the Hindus, have been ruling, and once again, we have to drive out these Hindus Hindutvavadis and once again bring back the rule of the Hindus."

Immediately after the statement, other Congress leaders, such as Sonia Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister (CM) Ashok Gehlot, can be seen applauding in the frame. It should be noted that Rahul Gandhi paused and said Hindu but proceeded to mention the word 'Hindutvavadi.' Further, Gandhi defines what a Hindu is and continues differentiating between a Hindu and Hindudtvavadi in his entire address. He likens Hindutva to the political ideology of the Hindu right-wing groups.









Soon after this rally, Asian News International (ANI) shared a Twitter post with the caption, "Hindutvavadis only want power and they are in power since 2014. We need to throw these Hindutvavadis out of power & bring back Hindus: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at the party rally in Jaipur".

Hindutvavadis only want power and they are in power since 2014. We need to throw these Hindutvavadis out of power & bring back Hindus: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at the party rally in Jaipur pic.twitter.com/FyxWfw4MJG — ANI (@ANI) December 12, 2021

Later, other news portals also covered Gandhi's comments in the speech. According to The Week article on December 12, titled, "Need to throw out Hindutvavadis, bring back the rule of Hindus: Rahul Gandhi," he defined a Hindu as "one who embraces everybody, fears nobody and respects every religion." The story mentioned that he attacked the BJP's ideology of Hindutva and alleged it was aimed only at pursuing power. Other portals, such as Hindustan Times and The Indian Express, also covered Gandhi's comments and published similar stories.

Conclusion:

To sum up, a clipped video from the 2021 public address of Rahul Gandhi at a rally in Jaipur, Rajasthan, is being shared with a misleading context that he said that Hindus and Hindutvavadis should be thrown out.

