Fact Check: AMU Protestors Didn’t Chant ‘Hinduon Ki Kabar Khudegi’
The Logical Indian Crew India
December 17th, 2019 / 9:56 AM
Image Credits: India Today
Students of Aligarh Muslim University and Jamia Millia Islamia University are heavily protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Bill which was passed on December 9 this year. However, a lot of misinformation is being spread against student protesters of these universities. Recently, BJP Yuva Morcha Vice President, Santosh Ranjan Rai, shared a video with a caption, “हिंदुओं की कब्र खुदेगी, AMU की छाती पर.यह भारत में सुनने को मिल रहा है भाई” (The graves of Hindus will be built on the chest of AMU, today we are listening to this.)
हिंदुओं की कब्र खुदेगी, AMU की छाती पर.यह भारत में सुनने को मिल रहा है भाई #AAPBurningDelhi pic.twitter.com/QICDDM8yme
— Santosh Ranjan Rai (@SantoshRanjan_) December 15, 2019
This video has got around 95 likes and 58 retweets and has been shared by a few.
हिंदुओं की कब्र खुदेगी, AMU की छाती पर.यह भारत में सुनने को मिल रहा है भाई #AAPBurningDelhi pic.twitter.com/39Fu9V21A0
— Gaurav Kumar (@GauravK92552412) December 15, 2019
आवाज सुनिए, अंदाज देखिए, कह रहे हैं – हिंदुओं की कब्र खुदेगी, AMU की छाती पर… ऐसी आवाज़ और अंदाज वालों का इलाज ज़रूरी है।
इन गद्दारों, हरामखोर थोड़ा वायरल कर दीजिए।#AAPBurningDelhi #Hindu #Veer_Savarkar #bjp #jaychand @ABPNews @ZeeNews @aajtak @republic pic.twitter.com/yuYry0gfOT
— Mayank Bhatt (@MayankBhattBJP) December 16, 2019
फांसी दे दो कुत्तों को
— ManojRai (@mroy0448) December 15, 2019
क्या करोगे साहब हिन्दू हो सुनना पड़ेगा नही तो डरा हुआ जिहादी बम फोड़ेगा आग लगाएगा बलत्कार करेगा 🙏😴
— मुझे जानते हो ? (@Mota__Bhaai) December 15, 2019
— Sunita Singh Chauhan (@ChhanniSingh) December 16, 2019
A video with a watermark of Sudarshan News has the audio slowed down as well.
*ये अलीगढ़ मुस्लिम यूनिवर्सिटी है….*
*यहां के नारे सुनिए….*
*"सभी हिंदुओं की कबर खुदेगी , हिंदुओं की धरती पर"*@AmitShah @myogiadityanath @PMOIndia @sudhirchaudhary @ZeeNewsHindi pic.twitter.com/tBjSAkVEbA
— बेख़ौफ़केसरी (@MukeshMsoni) December 16, 2019
BJP IT Cell Head Amit Malviya also shared the video.
AMU students are chanting ‘हिंदुओ की कब्र खुदेगी, AMU की धरती पर…’
Chaps at Jamia want ‘हिंदुओं से आज़ादी…’
If this is the mindset that pervades in these ‘minority’ institutions, imagine the plight of Hindus and other minorities in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan… pic.twitter.com/VRNeOyhaHY
— Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) December 15, 2019
Fact Check
In the video which has been shared by Rai and others, the protestors do not say “Hinduon” (Hindus) but Hindutva. Alt News got hold of the original video with better sound and video where it is confirmed that the protestors are actually saying Hindutva. The video was altered by miscreants. On listening to the altered video closely, the protesters are definitely not saying Hinduon. This video was uploaded on December 12, 2019. As per altnews, the video has been zoomed-in in the version that is presently viral as compared to the clearer version above. The audio quality of the video has significantly deteriorated in the viral version uploaded and downloaded multiple times on social media in a cyclic pattern.
In the original video, the entire gate is visible in the background, while it is not in the video which is presently viral.
Are you listening;
All the way from AMU.
Long Live AMU#AMUrejectscab#CABBill2019#CitizenshipAmendmentBill pic.twitter.com/WN77Kwvcz9
— پیر زادہ محبوب الحق (@psmh019) December 12, 2019
Many other people also countered the claims of the viral video
Bhai pehle dhang se sun to le Kya bola hai…share karne se pehle …
— Neshu Saluja (@MRNESHU) December 15, 2019
He says hindutva not hinduo please listen carefully… https://t.co/AuQiXpeQcq
— Md Afridi Nawaz khan (@iam_afridikhan) December 16, 2019
Gawaar aadmi pehle video sunn .. Hindu nhi Hindutwa ki baat ki hai .. And hindutwa keh k hindu samaaj k logon ko thes nhi pahochana balki sanghi soch jo hindutwa soch rkhte h unko bola gya h . Tum logon k wajh se galat msg jata h
— Atif Meraj (@atif_casa007) December 16, 2019
Conclusion
The claim made that AMU Protestors said “Hinduon” instead of Hindutva in the video is false. Hence, it is misleading.
If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at [email protected]
Contributors
Written by : Shoubhik Ghosh (Intern)
Edited by : Shubhendu Deshmukh