Fact Check

Fact Check: AMU Protestors Didn’t Chant ‘Hinduon Ki Kabar Khudegi’

The Logical Indian Crew India

December 17th, 2019 / 9:56 AM

Image Credits: India Today

Students of Aligarh Muslim University and Jamia Millia Islamia University are heavily protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Bill which was passed on December 9 this year. However, a lot of misinformation is being spread against student protesters of these universities. Recently, BJP Yuva Morcha Vice President, Santosh Ranjan Rai, shared a video with a caption, “हिंदुओं की कब्र खुदेगी, AMU की छाती पर.यह भारत में सुनने को मिल रहा है भाई” (The graves of Hindus will be built on the chest of AMU, today we are listening to this.)

This video has got around 95 likes and 58 retweets and has been shared by a few.

A video with a watermark of Sudarshan News has the audio slowed down as well.

BJP IT Cell Head Amit Malviya also shared the video.

Fact Check

In the video which has been shared by Rai and others, the protestors do not say “Hinduon” (Hindus) but Hindutva. Alt News got hold of the original video with better sound and video where it is confirmed that the protestors are actually saying Hindutva. The video was altered by miscreants. On listening to the altered video closely, the protesters are definitely not saying Hinduon. This video was uploaded on December 12, 2019. As per altnews, the video has been zoomed-in in the version that is presently viral as compared to the clearer version above. The audio quality of the video has significantly deteriorated in the viral version uploaded and downloaded multiple times on social media in a cyclic pattern.

In the original video, the entire gate is visible in the background, while it is not in the video which is presently viral.

 

Many other people also countered the claims of the viral video

Conclusion

The claim made that AMU Protestors said “Hinduon” instead of Hindutva in the video is false. Hence, it is misleading.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at [email protected]

Also Read: Fact Check: Mock Drill By Jharkhand Police Passed Off As Assam Police Shooting Protesters

Contributors

Written by : Shoubhik Ghosh (Intern)

Edited by : Shubhendu Deshmukh

SHARES

Related Stories

Fact Check: Delhi Police Didn’t Burn A Broken-Down Bus To Instigate Riots

Fact Check: AMU Protestors Didn’t Chant ‘Hinduon Ki Kabar Khudegi’

Fact Check: Amit Shah Didn’t Touch The Feet Of Swami Nithyananda

Fact Check: PM Modi Didn’t Send Any Congratulatory Letter To CJI Ranjan Gogoi After Ayodhya Verdict

Fact Check: No, Ranu Mondal Didn’t Demand Church Land In Ayodhya

Madhya Pradesh Cow Vigilantes

MP: 25 Alleged Cow Smugglers Thrashed, Forced To Chant ‘Gau Mata Ki Jai’ By Cow Vigilantes

Latest on The Logical Indian

Fact Check

Fact Check: Delhi Police Didn’t Burn A Broken-Down Bus To Instigate Riots

News

Uttar Pradesh: Police Warns BHU Students Against Taking Out Anti-CAA March

News

Jamia Protest: Delhi Police To File Cases Against People Who Shared Fake News On Social Media

News

Kashmir Economy Suffered Rs 17,878 Crores Loss In 4 Months After Article 370 Abrogation

News

Delhi BJP Shares ‘Communal’ Cartoon Of Man Wearing Skull Cap, Setting Public Transport Ablaze

News

Breaking The Stereotype: From Being Shy & Docile Person To Driving Auto, Shah Bano’s Entrepreneurial Journey

x

Stories that deserve attention, delivered to your inbox!

Handpicked, newsworthy stories which deserve the attention of a rational generation.