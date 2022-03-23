Hindu Youths Celebrating Holi In Bareilly Were Brutally Beaten Up By Muslims? Video Viral With False Communal Spin

A video of a clash between two groups is doing rounds on social media. In this 45 seconds long video, some boys can be seen fighting and trying to escape from bikes. Suddenly some people while shouting, hit them with sticks and frying pan (cooking vessels). Due to this sudden attack, a boy on the bike fall on the ground. The attackers then inflict several blows on his head, after which he becomes unconscious. While sharing this video, people on social media claimed that the Hindu youths playing with colors in Bareilly were brutally beaten up by the Muslims.



A Twitter user shared this video with a Hindi caption which reads, "दिनांक 18/03/22 बहेड़ी, बरेली , यूपी में अभी केवल एक मुस्लिम विधायक जीता है तो होली पर इनकी हिम्मत देखिए ,रंग लगे बाइक सवारों को घेर के पीटा| यह वीडियो योगीजी तक पहुंचाए ताकी इनकी भी गर्मी निकल सकें."

[English Translation: Date 18/03/22 In Baheri, Bareilly, UP, only one Muslim MLA has won and look at their courage. On Holi, bike riders were beaten up. Please send this video to Yogiji so that he can teach them a lesson.]

[Trigger Warning: The Logical Indian has not embedded the video due to its graphic nature and strong language. The video link is here.]

Many people mentioned and tagged UP CM Yogi Adityanath and demanded action against the Muslims.

It is being widely shared on Facebook and Twitter with a similar claim.

Claim:

Hindu youths playing colors in Bareilly were brutally beaten up by the Muslims.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the viral claim and found it to be false. The viral video is from Rajasthan and there is no communal angle to it.

We extracted different keyframes from the viral video using the InVid tool and conducted a Google reverse image search during the initial investigation. It led us to several video reports in which similar footage can be seen. According to the video report of News 18 dated 17 March 2022, the viral incident took place in Jaipur area. A youth named Vishal died in this incident. Vishal along with some of his friends had gone to a hotel Sukoon in Vaishali Nagar area of ​​Jaipur on the night of 13 March to celebrate his birthday party. There he got into a fight with the hotel staff over something, after which the employees attacked Vishal with a frying pan and rod. At 56 second of timestamp, one can see the footage similar to viral video.

According to the video report of Zee Rajasthan, 9 accused have been arrested by the police so far. Alok Kumar Saini, ACP Vaishali Nagar said, "Vishal Yadav, a resident of Jaipur, had gone to party in Hotel Sukoon in Vaishali Nagar area on March 13 with his four-five friends. There, at 12 o'clock in the night, Vishal's friends got into an altercation with the hotel staffs after they were talking in a loud voice in the balcony of the hotel. As the dispute escalated, the hotel staff and Vishal and his friends came face to face. A scuffle started between them. A hotel worker hit Vishal sitting on the bike with a fry pan on the head. Due to this, Vishal fell on the road. Despite that, the hotel workers continued to attack. Eventually he died."





According to the report of Dainik Bhasar and Dainik Jagran, the police had arrested nine accused Suresh (29), Prahlad Kumar Balai (25), Aman (22), Ashok (26) Anil Papadda (19), Lakhan Bairwa (22) Mukesh Kumar Bairwa (32), Lalchand Bairwa (24) and Mahendra Rao (26) in this case. It is clear from the names that none of them is Muslim. It is to be noted that Holi was on March 18 while the incident took place on March 13.

On searching more, we also found a tweet of UP Police Fact Check in which they refuted the viral claim.

It is evident from our investigation that the viral video is not related to Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh but to Jaipur, Rajasthan. No communal angle was involved in it as both the victim as well as accused belong to Hindu community. Also, this incident has nothing to do with the festival of Holi. Hence, the viral claim is false.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Viral Video Shows Last Moments Of Chinese Boeing 737 Crash? No, Viral Claim Is False