Hindu Youth Stabbed To Death By Muslims In Dasna? No, Viral Claim Is False

A 30-second-video is becoming increasingly viral on social media with a communal claim. In the viral video, some people can be seen stabbing a youth several times, and the incident took place in broad daylight. While sharing the viral video, people on social media claimed that a Hindu boy has been murdered by Muslims in Dasna, Ghaziabad district of UP.

A Twitter user shared this video with a Hindi caption that reads, "डासना में एक ओर शान्ति दूतो के द्वारा हिन्दु की निर्मम हत्या| देखलो भाईचारे का एक और परिणाम."

[English Translate: Ruthless killing of a Hindu by peace messengers in Dasna. See another result of brotherhood.]

[Trigger Warning: The Logical Indian has not embedded the video due to its graphic nature. The video link is here.]

Another user wrote, "मलिक कि सारी गर्मी /अहंकार को अभी दबाना चाहिए,अन्यथा डासना में एक ओर शान्ति दूतो के द्वारा हिन्दु की निर्मम हत्या अभी तो कुछ नहीं नही थोड़ा और इनका परसेंटेज बढ़ने दो, ये नंगा नाच करेंगे."

[English Translation: Malik's all heat/ego should be suppressed now, otherwise in Dasna, one more peace messenger killed a Hindu. This is nothing; wait for their population growth, they will suppress us.]

It is being widely shared on Facebook and Twitter with a similar claim.

Claim:

A Hindu youth was stabbed to death by Muslims in Dasna, Ghaziabad district of UP.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the claim and found it to be false. The victim was identified as Shahrukh, a Muslim youth.

During the initial investigation, while searching for the veracity of the viral video, we found a comment on a tweet by the Twitter handle of Ghaziabad Police dated 24 February 2022. Responding to the tweet, Ghaziabad police wrote, "The said incident is not related to district Ghaziabad."

उक्त घटना जनपद गाजियाबाद से सम्बन्धित नही है । — GHAZIABAD POLICE (@ghaziabadpolice) February 24, 2022

We then did a keyword search and found similar footage in a video report of Dilli Tak dated 1 January 2022. According to the video report, the viral video is of Seemapuri, Delhi. The young man being murdered is identified as Shahrukh, who was stabbed to death by a group of people.

According to the report of News18 dated 30 December 2021, three youths together in the Seemapuri area of ​​Delhi had killed a youth named Shahrukh by stabbing him with a knife. The police had arrested Zubair(30), Zafar (20) and Aditya (18), who were involved in this case. According to the police, it was a case of mutual enmity. Shahrukh was reportedly having an affair with Zubair's sister.

We also found a tweet of Delhi Police in which the statement of DCP Shahdara can be seen on this incident. According to it. Shahrukh allegedly has a history of criminal activity, and he was released on bail from Dasna jail a few days before his murder. Our investigation shows that the incident occurred in the Seemapuri area of ​​Delhi in December 2021 and has been falsely attributed to Dasna, Ghaziabad, as a place of incident. Also, the youth who died was not a Hindu but Muslim (Shahrukh) and no communal angle was involved in it. Hence, the viral claim is false.



If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: SP Leader Swami Prasad Maurya Was Thrashed By Public In Malihabad, UP? No, Viral Claim Is False