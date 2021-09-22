Video Of A Youth Attacked With Iron Rod In Jodhpur Shared With False Communal Spin

A 1 minute and 42 seconds long disturbing video is being shared on social media, where a group of people can be seen abusing and thrashing a man and an older woman with an iron rod and stick. The victims who people thrash can be seen covered in blood with severe injuries. The incident took place in broad daylight, and poeple passing by can be clearly spotted. It is being claimed that that in Rajasthan, an innocent Hindu Yogesh Jatav was pinned to death by a Muslim man named Rashid and his associates.





The video is viral on social media, with a Hindi caption that reads, "मुल्लों को कोई डर नहीं क्योंकि राजस्थान में इनकी कांग्रेस सरकार है| जय हो गहलोत अभी तक 5 दिन हो गए एक भी गिरफ़्तारी नहीं क्योंकि मारने वाले मुस्लिम हैं| अखलाक, पहलू खान, तबरेज अंसारी की लिंचिंग पर छाती कूटने वाले आज अफीम चाटकर सो गए क्या? राजस्थान में एक निर्दोष हिन्दू योगेश जाटव की राशीद और उसके साथियों ने पिंट पिंट कर हत्या कर दी| लिंचिंग कांग्रेस शासित राज्य में हुई है, मरने वाला हिन्दू और मारने वाला शान्तिदूत इस लिए सन्नाटा."

[English translation: Mullahs have no fear because they have a Congress government in Rajasthan. Jai Ho Gehlot. It has been 5 days so far, not a single arrest have taken place because the killers are Muslims. People who were crying on the lynching of Akhlaq, Pehlu Khan, Tabrez Ansari, did they sleep after licking opium today? In Rajasthan, an innocent Hindu Yogesh Jatav was pinned to death by Rashid and his associates. The lynching took place in the Congress-ruled state, the one who died is a Hindu, and the one who killed is a peaceful messenger, that is why the silence.]

[The Logical Indian has not embedded the video due to its graphic nature and strong language.]





The video is viral on Facebook and Twitter with the same caption.

Claim:

The people seen beating the victims in the video are from the Muslim community.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the claim and found it to be false. Both the victims and the attackers are from the same community, i.e., they are Hindus.

We ran a Google reverse image search using different keyframes from the footage using the InVid tool and found a still image of the viral video in the report of Dainik Bhaskar dated 20 September 2021. According to the report, some people attacked a youth at Mansagar in the Mahamandir area of ​​Jodhpur. There was a dispute regarding donations for the Ganpati festival. The young man who was injured in the attack, identified as Kamlesh Khatik, was taken to the hospital in a bleeding condition. Police have arrested five people so far. According to the police, the attackers were said to be his family members.

Navbharat Times also reported the incident carrying the same visuals of the viral video. The Patrika magazine has also published news regarding the matter, in which they have mentioned the names of the accused and the people of the victim's side. According to the report, the names of the accused were Manoharlal Khatik, Ravindra Khatik, Bharat, Vishal, Vikas, Santosh, Devilal, Ghanshyam, Pukhraj and Bhavani. In the news report, nowhere it was mentioned that the attackers belonged to the Muslim community, nor there is any mention of the name Rashid and his associates as claimed in the viral video.

It is evident from the investigation the there is no involvement of the Muslim community in this incident. Both the victims and the attackers are from the Hindu community and family members. Hence, the viral claim is false.

