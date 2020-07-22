Fact Check: Video Of A Man Brutally Being Thrashed Shared With Communal Claim

Aditi Chattopadhyay
"I like to read, cook my own food and note down witty lines. Fact checking reminds of the time when I was a kid and would go hunting for whatever caught my fancy in that moment."
A disturbing video showing two men brutally thrashing another person with sticks is being circulated on social media platforms with the claim that it shows 'Hindu Extremism'.
The video also shows a burqa-clad woman who is trying to save the man getting beaten.
"Look at how extremists in India today are brutally beating this family Muslims in India are killed under the cover of the fascist Indian government Hindutva ideology is very dangerous for world," reads the caption of one such post.
Look at how extremists in #India today are brutally beating this Muslim family.— Muzammal Hussain🇵🇰🇹🇷🇦🇪🇸🇦 (@MHGujjar) July 6, 2020
Hindutva ideology very dangerous for world. #DilBecharaTrailer #حيوان_المرموط #제왑_본부별편차줄이자 #أفنان_الباتل #KashmiriLivesMatter #pakistan #PMLN #PTI #PPP #IndonesiaSiapPeoplePower #DUDA2020 pic.twitter.com/Uvo1BlMf2Z
Look at how extremists in India today are brutally beating this family— أخبار مسلمي العالم🌍 (@akrmalrqymy) July 6, 2020
Muslims in India are killed under the cover of the fascist Indian government
Hindutva ideology is very dangerous for world. pic.twitter.com/lvDEOENoVf
The claim has been shared several times on Facebook.
Claim:
Viral video shows Hindus ill-treating A Muslim man.
The claim is false.
A Google Reverse Image search was done by breaking the video into individual frames using InVid.
This led to a tweet by a journalist named Prashant Shukla who had posted the same video. He wrote that the incident had occurred in Siddharthnagar in Uttar Pradesh.
#सिद्धार्थनगर#जंगलराज— Prashant Shukla (प्रशान्त शुक्ल) (@pshukla8355) July 6, 2020
असहाय परिवार को कैसी बेरहमी से मारा जा रहा है, लोग मूक बने हैं, सरकार कोमा में है और अपराधी अताताई हो चुके हैं ! बाकी तस्वीरें इटवा ते पिपरी बुजुर्ग की हैं जो विचलित करने वाली हैं! @Uppolice @siddharthnagpol @juhiesingh @LambaAlka @Benarasiyaa pic.twitter.com/ssoLMQbTsc
Siddharthnagar police responded to Shukla's tweet and clarified that the incident had no communal angle in it.
According to the police, the incident had occurred on July 6 at the Itwa town in Siddharthnagar district. A man named Ijaz and his family members were beaten up by some men with sticks.
July 8, 2020
The viral video shows a family member of Ijaz being thrashed. The police records have listed the names of the accused. It clearly shows that they are Muslims as well. The names of the accused are Istekhar, Anwar Raja, Mohammed Kaleem and Haleem.
The police clarified that the incident took place following a dispute between kids of the families of the accused and the victim. Three of the accused have been apprehended.
संदर्भित प्रकरण में थाना इटवा पर सुसंगत धाराओं में अभियोग पंजीकृत कर 03 लोगों को हिरासत में ले लिया गया है, अन्य आवश्यक अग्रिम कार्यवाही प्रचलित है ।— SiddharthnagarPolice (@siddharthnagpol) July 6, 2020
Shukla also tweeted a video in which Ijaz can be heard telling the names of the men who thrashed him and his family.
Ye kya maamla hai. Kuch details dijiye— Saurabh Sharma (@Saurabhsherry) July 6, 2020
The incident was also covered in a report by Jagran.
Therefore, the incident does not have a communal angle to it since they both belong to the same community.
If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343
Also Read: Fact Check: No, Brahmins Didn't Burn BJP Flags, An Old Photo Viral With False Claims
Thank you for subscribing.
We have sent you a confirmation email.