Fact Check: Muslim Man Forced To Lick Hindu's Spit? Unrelated Video Shared With False Communal Claims

A minute-long video which shows a man slapping another and making him do sit-ups in Surat, Gujarat, is being circulated online. The man also goes on to force the other to lick his spittle from a nearby car's bonnet.

"A Muslim man being forced to lick a Hindu's spit. Most probably to break his Ramadan fast," reads the caption of one such post. The post has been taken down now.



A Muslim man in Surat was forced to lick a Hindu mans spit to break his Ramadan Fast. Fact Check: The claim is False. A keyword search based on the captions of the viral posts led to the same video being published by TV9 Gujrati's Youtube Channel on April 7. The description of the video reads, "Man thrashed, made to lick spit by miscreant in Surat."

The video was also uploaded by ABP Asmita's youtube channel on April 8. ABP Asmita is a television news channel, mainly for its Gujarati audience. It is a part of the larger ABP News Network.

Divyang News Channel, a News Satellite Channel in Surat, had also reported on the incident.

Further, Dainik Bhaskar also reported on the incident on April 8.

According to this report, the man had reacted violently since he didn't want the victim to testify against a person named Ramzan.



In the viral video at the 38 seconds timestamp, the man can be heard asking the victim if he would confess Ramzan's name. "Will you now confess Ramzan's name? Should I give [you] to the DCP? Will you confess Ramzan's name? C'mon strip naked. Should I strip you naked and parade you publicly? (Translated to English)" Therefore, the name 'Ramzan' could have led to rumours that the incident might be linked to the festival Ramzan. Further, the incident was reported on April 7, Ramadan started on April 24 this year. According to another report by Divya Bhaskar the car seen in the viral video is owned by the Surat Municipal Corporation's garden department. The same can be seen in a screenshot from the viral video.





The report also said that Limbayat police inspector VM Makwana stated that a complaint would be lodged against the accused.

