Fact Check: Murder Of Student In Hyderabad Shared With Misleading Communal Claims

A disturbing video is doing the rounds on social media with the claim that a Hindu boy has been stabbed and killed by Muslims in Andhra Pradesh.



"Muslim youths in Andhra Pradesh have adopted an example of Hindu-Muslim Brotherhood and killed a Hindu youth with a knife in broad daylight (Translated to English)" reads the caption of one such post .

This led to a similar video on Youtube. According to the description, the incident happened in Hyderabad (Telangana). The boy is identified as Imran Khan.

A Google Reverse Image search was done by breaking the video into individual frames using InVid.

A keyword search based on the caption led to other such related videos.

According to a Times of India report, a 25-year-old man was stabbed to death by his relatives on a crowded street at Rein Bazar on June 5. The victim, reportedly, died on the spot.



The student was identified as Mohammed Imran Khan, and the police suspected a property dispute as to the reason behind the murder.

The student was from the Chunne Ki Bhatti area in Chandra Nagar of Yakhutpura, Hyderabad, Telangana.

Reportedly, four assailants waylaid Imran Khan at 5:23 pm and attacked him with daggers while he was at Zafar Road in Rein Bazar.

"One of the accused is my father's second wife's son, Mehtab. He, along with three others, attacked my brother and killed him. I came to know that their initial plan was to attack another family member," Imran's younger brother was quoted as saying.

The Logical Indian reached out to Rein Bazar SHO P Anjaneyulu who said that the incident did not have any communal angle since both of them belonged to the same community i.e., Muslim community.



According to the police official, the victim's father, Md Ghaleb Khan, who was a government employee had married twice and died 10 years ago.

"Victim's family has property disputes with the family of his father's second wife. We suspect that it was the reason for the murder," the inspector added.

Another report on the incident can be accessed here.

"After the death of Ghalib Khan (father), the elder son of Habeebunnisa got a government job on compassionate grounds and she had reportedly retained the property also. Ruksana, the second wife, developed a grudge as she felt that she did not get an equal share in the property of her husband or other benefits. Therefore, Ruksana's sons, Taleb, Ghouse and Mehtab, planned to kill Imran, Habeebunnisa's son," Telangana Today quoted Chakravarthy Gummi, Additional DCP (Task Force) as saying.

Therefore, there was no communal angle to the incident which occurred in Hyderabad.



