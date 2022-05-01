All section
Caste discrimination
Did Hindu Monk Save Muslim Woman From Thieves? No, Viral Video Is Scripted

Image Credit: Facebook

Fact Check
The Logical Indian Crew

Did Hindu Monk Save Muslim Woman From Thieves? No, Viral Video Is Scripted

Jakir Hassan

Writer: Jakir Hassan

India,  1 May 2022 10:02 AM GMT

Editor : Bharat Nayak | 

Creatives : Jakir Hassan

People on social media claimed that a Hindu monk saved Muslim women's jewellery from thieves when she was offering namaaz. The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the viral claim.

A video of a monk fighting with a thief is going viral on social media. In the viral video, a burqa-clad woman can be seen offering Namaz on the roadside. A few seconds later a young man tries to steal things from her purse and then the monk comes from behind, catches the thief and saves the woman's belongings from being snatched. However, the thief managed to escape by pushing the monk. After she ends Namaz, the monk returns the purse to the woman. The woman then tries to give him money, but the sadhu leaves after blessing the woman.

People are sharing this video as a true incident and claimed that a Hindu saved a Muslim woman. A Facebook user shared this video and wrote a caption which reads, "Hindu Baba Saving Muslim."

Another user wrote a caption in Hindi which reads, "ऐसे होते हैं हमारे साधु संत, रमजान के महीने में नवाज पढ़ती महिला युवती के गहनों को चोरों से बचाया."

[English Translation: This is how our saints are. Saved her jewellery from thieves when the woman was offering namaaz.]

It is being widely shared on social media with similar claims.

Image Credit: Facebook

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the viral claim and found it to be false. The viral video is scripted.

During the initial investigation, we observed the video and found that the woman in the video was not offering the namaz properly. She was taking long pauses than usual.

On observing the video, we found that a disclaimer comes at the end of this video for a few seconds. It reads, "Thank you for watching! Please be aware that this page features scripted dramas and parodies as well, and these short films are for entertainment & educational purposes only." The caption suggests that the viral video is scripted.

Image Credit: Facebook

The Logical Indian Fact Check team has debunked similar videos in the past as well. We extracted different keyframes from the viral video using the InVid tool and conducted a Google reverse image search. It led us to the original video uploaded on the Facebook page named Priya dated 6 June 2017. In the caption section, she also mentioned that the viral video is scripted.

Image Credit: Facebook

On searching more, we found that this channel has similar scripted videos. To watch, click here.

Image Credit: Facebook

Our investigation shows that the viral video is not an actual incident but a fictional video made for entertainment and education purposes that was falsely shared as true incident. Hence, the viral claim is false.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Old Video Of Muslim People Fighting During Iftar Passed As Recent

hindu 
Sadhu 
Monkey 
Muslim 
Woman 
Scripted video 

