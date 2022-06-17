Old Video Of Mob Lynching In MP Falsely Shared As Hindu Mob Attacking Muslims After Recent Communal Clash

A video of a mob beating up a man is going viral on social media with claims that it is related to the recent communal controversy, and the people in the mob are from the Hindu community.

Amidst communal tension after the remarks made by now-suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on Prophet Mohammad, people are sharing this video claiming that the violence is done by 'extremist Hindu terrorists' and how human rights organisations and activists are hypocrites for staying silent on this incident.



The video is being shared with the caption, "Another inhumane act of extremist Hindu terrorists in India. Extreme criminal silence and hypocrisy of these atrocities by international human rights organizations and so-called human rights activists."

Another inhumane act of extremist Hindu terrorists in India

Pakistan-based investigative journalist Asad Kharal shared this video with an Urdu caption which reads in English, "Another inhumane act of extremist Hindu terrorists in India. Extreme criminal silence and hypocrisy of these atrocities by international human rights organizations and so-called human rights activists."

بھارت میں انتہا پسند ہندو دہشت گردوں کی انسانیت سوز ایک اور کارروائی



It is being widely shared on Facebook and Twitter with a similar caption.



Claim:

Viral video shows Hindu mob thrashing Muslims after recent communal controversy.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian fact check team verified the viral claim and found it to be false. The viral video is from 2020.

We extracted different keyframes from the viral video using the InVid tool and conducted a Google reverse image search. It led us to several media reports in which similar footage can be seen. According to a video report of One India dated 07 February 2020, the viral incident took place in Dhar, Madhya Pradesh. The villagers in Borlai of Dhar district attacked 6 people with sticks and stones on suspicion of child theft. One person died and five others were seriously injured in the attack. At 23 second of video report, one can see the same footage as seen in the viral video.

The same footage can be seen in the AajTak video report dated to 06 February 2020.

On searching more, we found the still of the viral video in a report of BBC. According to the report, It was a case of a money dispute. Some people came in vehicles where these labourers used to work. The labourers had taken money in advance and were not working. Dhar's superintendent of police Aditya Pratap Singh told the media that the victims of violence were called on the pretext of giving money. Later, people pelted stones at them by saying that they are child-lifters. After that, the local people chased them and started beating them with sticks, rods and stones. One person died in this attack.

Conclusion:

It is evident from our investigation that the viral video is not recent but from 2020 when a mob thrashed ko6 people in Madhya Pradesh on suspicion of child theft. It was falsely shared as visuals of a Hindu mob attacking Muslims. Hence, the viral claim is false.

