All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Video Of Hindu Man Threatening Girls With Knife Viral With False Love Jihad Angle

Image Credit: Twitter

Fact Check
The Logical Indian Crew

Video Of Hindu Man Threatening Girls With Knife Viral With False "Love Jihad" Angle

Jakir Hassan

Writer: Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Digital Journalist

A journalist at heart loves the in-depth work of reporting, writing, editing, research, and data analysis. A digital and social media enthusiast.

See article by Jakir Hassan

Madhya Pradesh,  1 Aug 2022 10:32 AM GMT

Editor : Bharat Nayak | 

Bharat Nayak

Bharat Nayak

Founding Editor - Special Project

As the founding editor, Bharat had been heading the newsroom during the formation years of the organization and worked towards editorial policies, conceptualizing and designing campaign strategies and collaborations. He believes that through the use of digital media, one could engage the millennial's in rational conversations about pertinent social issues, provoking them to think and bring a behavioral change accordingly.

See article by Bharat Nayak

Creatives : Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Digital Journalist

A journalist at heart loves the in-depth work of reporting, writing, editing, research, and data analysis. A digital and social media enthusiast.

See article by Jakir Hassan

While sharing this video, people on social claimed that the man in the viral video is from the Muslim community and it was a matter of "Love Jihad". However, we found that the man belongs to the Hindu community.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

A video of a man intimidating the girls with a sharp weapon is going viral on social media. In this 20-second long clip, a man can be seen threatening the girls with a knife, while a girl standing behind can be seen crying out of fear. In the video, it was mentioned Indore as a place of incident. Giving this video a communal spin, people on social claimed that the man in the viral video is from the Muslim community, and it was a matter of "Love Jihad".

A Twitter user shared this video and wrote a caption in Hindi which reads, "यह देखो लव जिहादी हिंदू बच्चियों को केसे डरा धमका कर अपने जाल में फंसाते है अगर किसी भी बच्ची को कोई भी इस प्रकार से धमकाए तो डरने की जरूरत नही है तुरंत अपने घर वालो को जानकारी देकर पुलिस में रिपोर्ट दर्ज कराए*तो यह लोग अपने मकसद में कामयाब नही हो पाएंगे."

[English Translation: Look how love jihadis trap Hindu girls by intimidating them. If anyone threatens any girl in this way, then there is no need to be afraid, immediately inform your family members and file a report in the police. These people will not be able to succeed in their motive.] This tweet got 5k+ retweets and 4.7k+ likes.


A Facebook user wrote, "यह देखो लव जिहादी हिंदू बच्चियों को केसे डरा धमका कर अपने जाल में फंसाते है😡अगर किसी भी बच्ची को कोई भी इस प्रकार से धमकाए तो डरने की जरूरत नही है तुरंत अपने घर वालो को जानकारी देकर पुलिस में रिपोर्ट दर्ज कराए*तो यह लोग अपने मकसद में कामयाब नही हो पाएंगे एक शेयर जरूर करें!

[English Translation: Look how love jihadis trap Hindu girls in their trap by intimidating them. If anyone threatens any girl in this way, then there is no need to be afraid, immediately inform your family members and file a police report. So these people will not be able to succeed in their purpose. Do share.]

It is being widely shared on Twitter and Facebook with a similar claim.

Claim:

Viral video is a case of Love Jihad where a Muslim man threatened a girl with a knife.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian fact check team verified the viral claim and found it to be misleading. The man belongs to the Hindu community and no communal angle was involved in it.

During the initial investigation, we did an open keyword search and found the viral video shared by a Network18 journalist, Vikas Singh Chauhan, on his official Twitter handle dated 26 July 2022. According to the caption, the viral incident is from the MIG police station area of ​​Indore. The name of the accused is Piyush alias Sanu. The police later arrested him.

In further investigation, we found stills of the viral video in a report of Naiduniya dated 26 July. According to the report, the viral incident is from Indore, where a person named Piyush alias Shanu wanted to marry a girl and was pressurizing her. However, the girl refused, after which the young man started threatening the girl with a knife. The girl's friend stood in front as a shield. People made a video of the entire incident and sent it to the police.

Image Credit: Naiduniya

According to a report of News18 dated July 27, As soon as the video went viral, the police arrested the youth and also confiscated a knife from his possession. However, even after this incident, the girl did not file any complaint against the accused. Taking suo motu cognizance of the viral video, the police registered a case and arrested the accused. The article also has a picture of the accused youth after his arrest by the police.

Image Credit: News18


Image Credit: News18

It is evident from our investigation that the man in the viral video is identified as Piyush alias Shanu and belongs to the Hindu community. The video is from Indore and there is no 'love jihad' or any communal angle involved in this matter. Hence, the viral claim is misleading.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Does This Viral Video Show Muslim Teacher From Gujarat Brutally Thrashing Kids? No, Claim Is False

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Jakir Hassan
,
Editor : Bharat Nayak
,
Creatives : Jakir Hassan
Indore 
Hindu 
Muslims 
Communal 
Love Jihad 
False Claim 

Must Reads

Smashing Stereotypes! Saudi Women DJs Strike High Note In Empowerment, Make People Groove To Their Beats
Prioritising Mental Health: This Mumbai-Based Platform Is Making Emotional Healthcare Accessible & Affordable
Madhya Pradesh: 7 Medical Students Charged For Ragging In Ratlam, Rusticated For A Year
Kerala Man Who Tested Positive For Monkeypox Dies In Thrissur, Govt Initiates High-Level Inquiry
Similar Posts
Old Video From Pakistan Showing Man Threatening To Kill Electricity Officer Circulated As Incident From India
Fact Check

Old Video From Pakistan Showing Man Threatening To Kill Electricity Officer Circulated As Incident...

Jakir Hassan
No, This Collage Does Not Show Young Eknath Shinde, PM Modi, and President Murmu; Viral Claim Is False
Fact Check

No, This Collage Does Not Show Young Eknath Shinde, PM Modi, and President Murmu; Viral Claim Is...

The Logical Indian Crew
Old Video Of Hima Das Winning Gold In 2018 World U-20 Championship Falsely Shared As Recent
Fact Check

Old Video Of Hima Das Winning Gold In 2018 World U-20 Championship Falsely Shared As Recent

The Logical Indian Crew
Does This Viral Video Show Muslim Teacher From Gujarat Brutally Thrashing Kids? No, Claim Is False
Fact Check

Does This Viral Video Show Muslim Teacher From Gujarat Brutally Thrashing Kids? No, Claim Is False

The Logical Indian Crew
Did Muslim Threaten To Blow Up Vishwa Hindu Parishads Delhi Office? No, Accused Is Hindu
Fact Check

Did Muslim Threaten To Blow Up Vishwa Hindu Parishad's Delhi Office? No, Accused Is Hindu

The Logical Indian Crew

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X