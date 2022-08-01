Video Of Hindu Man Threatening Girls With Knife Viral With False "Love Jihad" Angle

A video of a man intimidating the girls with a sharp weapon is going viral on social media. In this 20-second long clip, a man can be seen threatening the girls with a knife, while a girl standing behind can be seen crying out of fear. In the video, it was mentioned Indore as a place of incident. Giving this video a communal spin, people on social claimed that the man in the viral video is from the Muslim community, and it was a matter of "Love Jihad".

A Twitter user shared this video and wrote a caption in Hindi which reads, "यह देखो लव जिहादी हिंदू बच्चियों को केसे डरा धमका कर अपने जाल में फंसाते है अगर किसी भी बच्ची को कोई भी इस प्रकार से धमकाए तो डरने की जरूरत नही है तुरंत अपने घर वालो को जानकारी देकर पुलिस में रिपोर्ट दर्ज कराए*तो यह लोग अपने मकसद में कामयाब नही हो पाएंगे."

[English Translation: Look how love jihadis trap Hindu girls by intimidating them. If anyone threatens any girl in this way, then there is no need to be afraid, immediately inform your family members and file a report in the police. These people will not be able to succeed in their motive.] This tweet got 5k+ retweets and 4.7k+ likes.

यह देखो लव जिहादी हिंदू बच्चियों को केसे डरा धमका कर अपने जाल में फंसाते है😡अगर किसी भी बच्ची को कोई भी इस प्रकार से धमकाए तो डरने की जरूरत नही है तुरंत अपने घर वालो को जानकारी देकर पुलिस में रिपोर्ट दर्ज कराए*तो यह लोग अपने मकसद में कामयाब नही हो पाएंगे😡 pic.twitter.com/9FTTZ9Xnio — योगी योगेश अग्रवाल (धर्मसेना) (@yogeshDharmSena) July 27, 2022





यह देखो लव जिहादी हिंदू बच्चियों को केसे डरा धमका कर अपने जाल में फंसाते है😡अगर किसी भी बच्ची को कोई भी इस प्रकार से धमकाए तो डरने की जरूरत नही है तुरंत अपने घर वालो को जानकारी देकर पुलिस में रिपोर्ट दर्ज कराए*तो यह लोग अपने मकसद में कामयाब नही हो पाएंगे😡👇@ChouhanShivraj pic.twitter.com/yzbCFfv0LB — Om Prakash (Proud Hindu)🇮🇳 (@Om_Rashtravadi) July 29, 2022

A Facebook user wrote, "यह देखो लव जिहादी हिंदू बच्चियों को केसे डरा धमका कर अपने जाल में फंसाते है😡अगर किसी भी बच्ची को कोई भी इस प्रकार से धमकाए तो डरने की जरूरत नही है तुरंत अपने घर वालो को जानकारी देकर पुलिस में रिपोर्ट दर्ज कराए*तो यह लोग अपने मकसद में कामयाब नही हो पाएंगे एक शेयर जरूर करें!



[English Translation: Look how love jihadis trap Hindu girls in their trap by intimidating them. If anyone threatens any girl in this way, then there is no need to be afraid, immediately inform your family members and file a police report. So these people will not be able to succeed in their purpose. Do share.]

It is being widely shared on Twitter and Facebook with a similar claim.

Claim:

Viral video is a case of Love Jihad where a Muslim man threatened a girl with a knife.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian fact check team verified the viral claim and found it to be misleading. The man belongs to the Hindu community and no communal angle was involved in it.

During the initial investigation, we did an open keyword search and found the viral video shared by a Network18 journalist, Vikas Singh Chauhan, on his official Twitter handle dated 26 July 2022. According to the caption, the viral incident is from the MIG police station area of ​​Indore. The name of the accused is Piyush alias Sanu. The police later arrested him.

In further investigation, we found stills of the viral video in a report of Naiduniya dated 26 July. According to the report, the viral incident is from Indore, where a person named Piyush alias Shanu wanted to marry a girl and was pressurizing her. However, the girl refused, after which the young man started threatening the girl with a knife. The girl's friend stood in front as a shield. People made a video of the entire incident and sent it to the police.

According to a report of News18 dated July 27, As soon as the video went viral, the police arrested the youth and also confiscated a knife from his possession. However, even after this incident, the girl did not file any complaint against the accused. Taking suo motu cognizance of the viral video, the police registered a case and arrested the accused. The article also has a picture of the accused youth after his arrest by the police.





It is evident from our investigation that the man in the viral video is identified as Piyush alias Shanu and belongs to the Hindu community. The video is from Indore and there is no 'love jihad' or any communal angle involved in this matter. Hence, the viral claim is misleading.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Does This Viral Video Show Muslim Teacher From Gujarat Brutally Thrashing Kids? No, Claim Is False