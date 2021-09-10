All section
Caste discrimination
Idol Of Hindu Deity Nandi Discovered While Digging Around Mosque? No, Viral Claim Is False!

Image Credit: Twitter

Fact Check
The Logical Indian Crew

Idol Of Hindu Deity Nandi Discovered While Digging Around Mosque? No, Viral Claim Is False!

Tamil Nadu,  10 Sep 2021 2:07 PM GMT

Editor : Bharat Nayak 

The idol was recently discovered during the excavation around the Selandiamman Temple in Tamil Nadu. It has nothing to do with a Muslim shrine or a mosque.

Recently, a photo of an idol of the Hindu mythological deity Nandi has been viral, claiming that the idol has been discovered while digging around a mosque. The viral picture shows excavation done near a small room fenced with a green coloured railing. At the excavation site, a figurine of Nandi bull can be spotted along with some stones in the mud pile.

Social media users are sharing the photo with a caption in Hindi, "हर मजार मस्जिद की यही सच्चाई है (English Translation: This is the truth of every Muslim shrine and mosque)".

The picture is viral on Twitter.


The photo is viral on Facebook as well.


Claim:

An idol of the Hindu mythological deity Nandi has been discovered while digging around a mosque.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the claim and found it to be false. The image is from Sellandiamman Temple at Ariyur village in Namakkal district of Tamil Nadu.

We did a Google reverse image search of the photo and found that a Twitter account, 'Lost Temples', posted it on 4 September 2021. They mentioned that while digging the ground for extending the compound wall, Sellandiamman Temple in Namakkal district found a big figurine of Nandi bull.

With the help of specific keywords and reverse search, we found a news report by Puthiyathalaimurai, published on 5 September. The report is in the Tamil language, which translated into English reads "Namakkal: Discovery of a thousand-year-old Nandi statue".

The report states that the Sellandiamman Temple is being reconstructed. For the same process, the authorities dug a trench in front of the temple to build a perimeter wall, and there they found an ancient idol of Nandi.

Image Credit: Puthiyathalaimurai

Puthiyathalaimurai TV, with around 8 million subscribers, also published a video report on the same event. In the video, the temple has been shot at different angles, clearly showing the premises is of a temple, not a Muslim shrine or mosque.

We also found a news report by Vikatan published on 7 September. This report is also in the Tamil language, which translated into English reads, "Namakkal: The pit dug for the restoration of the temple ... the oldest Nandi idol found inside!".

The report states that the temple authorities handed the idol to the revenue department. Archaeologists are examining the figurine of the Nandi bull to study its date.

Image Credit: VIKATAN

In conclusion, an old idol of the Hindu mythological deity Nandi was discovered during the excavation of the Sellandiamman Temple at Ariyur village in Namakkal district of Tamil Nadu. Therefore, the claim that the figurine was found while digging around a mosque is false.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: An old image from farmers' protest at Patiala, Punjab, in 2020 has been reshared targetting Muzzafarnagar's Kisan Mahapanchayat held on 5 September 2021 in UP.

Tamil Nadu 
Hindu Idol 
Nandi 
Mosque 
Mandir 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

