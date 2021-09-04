Edited Video Shared With Inflammatory Narrative That Muslim Mob Lynched A Man In Delhi

A video is being shared on social media claiming that a Muslim mob slaughtered a Hindu man in Delhi. The 50-second-long video is divided into two parts. The first part shows a group of people in skull caps dragging a man from his motorcycle after an argument. And the second part shows a gruesome slaughter of a man whose hands are tied back and his mouth is gagged.

The video is shared with a Hindi caption on social media. It reads, "अगर अभी भी किसी को सेक्युलरिज्म का भूत चढ़ा है तो इसे ध्यान से देख लो।दिल्ली की घटना है । जहां शांतिदूतों की संख्या ज्यादा होती है। वहाँ हिन्दू ऐसे ही कटता है।" (Translation: If still, someone has got the ghost of secularism, then look at it carefully. It is the incident in Delhi. Where the number of peacekeepers is more, that's how Hindus cut there.)

[Trigger Warning: The Logical Indian has not embedded the video in the article due to its graphic nature.]



Screenshot of viral video [Trigger Warning]





Claim:

The video is of a Mulsim mob slaughtering a Hindu man in Delhi.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the claim and found it to be false. The first part of the video carries a logo of Sudarshan News, whereas the second part doesn't have one. The video seems edited and is made by mixing footage of two different incidents.

The first part of the video:

We ran a Google reverse image search using different keyframes from the footage, which led us to news reports of May 2021 that covered the incident.

According to Jagran, the incident occurred in the Sikri village of Bhopa, Muzzaffarnagar, where an electric lineman identified as Anuj was assaulted. The report mentions that under serious sections, a case was registered against eight accused.

According to Amar Ujala, the lineman Anuj accompanied by two, Yogesh and Rahtu, went to Sikri to fix a fault in the power line. At the same time, two residents from the village, Salman and his brother Ayyaz approached Anuj to change their home's power cable. The lineman denied doing the favour without prior permission from the Junior Engineer (JE), which resulted in an argument, and the duo assaulted the lineman.

In May 2021, the same video went viral, linking it to the incidents of post-poll violence in West Bengal. At that time, the Muzzafarnagar police clarified on Twitter that the video belongs to Muzzafarnagar, and the case is under investigation by Bhopa police station.

थाना भोपा पुलिस द्वारा 07 नामजद व 10-12 अज्ञात अभियुक्तों के विरुद्ध सुसंगत धाराओं में अभियोग पंजीकृत किया गया है। अभियुक्तों की शीघ्र गिरफ्तारी की जाएगी, स्थानीय पुलिस द्वारा अन्य विधिक कार्यवाही की जा रही है। — MUZAFFARNAGAR POLICE (@muzafarnagarpol) May 5, 2021

The second part of the video:

We ran a Google reverse image search using different keyframes from the video, which led to news reports of February 2018 that covered the incident in Venezuela where a gang called 'Megabandas' murdered a boy.

According to Daily Mail, a 13-year-old boy became a victim of a criminal gang formed out of the overcrowded, unregulated prison system which specialises in kidnapping, extortion and targeted killings.

The report mentions that the video came to light after being published by News.com.au.

The news.com.au reported that the gang is active in Venezuela and Mexico. They kidnap their rivals, brutally torture them, murder them and record all of this to warn others. The report also carries screengrabs from the brutal murder of the young boy.

To sum up, footage of different incidents is edited together to form a video and is being circulated with an inflammatory narrative on social media. The first part of the video is of an incident in Uttar Pradesh in May 2021 and the second part carries footage from a gruesome murder in Venezuela in February 2018.

