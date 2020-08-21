Fact Check

Fact Check: Old, Unrelated Photo Apparently Show Gods Being Treated Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

The Logical Indian Fact check team investigates the claim that Photograph shows Gods being treated by Hindu Priests in India.

The Logical Indian Crew
India   |   21 Aug 2020 7:38 AM GMT / Updated : 2020-08-21T13:52:16+05:30
Writer : Aditi Chattopadhyay | Editor : Bharat Nayak | Creatives : Abhishek M
Fact Check: Old, Unrelated Photo Apparently Show Gods Being Treated Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

A photograph showing Hindu deities placed on hospital beds is being circulated on social media platforms with the claim that it shows priests treating COVID-19 infected gods in India.





Claim:

Photograph shows Gods being treated by Hindu Priests in India.

Fact Check:

The claim is false.

A Reverse Image search of the photo led to a video on youtube which matched the viral video.

The video is titled 'Darshan of Sri Pancha-Tattva on vacation (translated from Russian)' and was uploaded on July 26, 2019.

Another video titled 'Installation of Sri Sri Pancha-tattva, 27.07.2019, Omsk' (translated from Russian) was uploaded by the same user, Valmiki Das, a month later in October 2019. At 8:13 timestamp in this video, an idol can be seen on a bed, similar to the viral photo.


According to the description of the video, the visuals are from the day, "when the Deities were installed."

Valmiki Das's Instagram account also had photographs from the event.

According to the 'ISKCON' website, the Deities' installation ceremony includes a preliminary cleansing. In the final step, the Deities are taken to sleep in a grain bed.

Therefore, a photograph from last year is being circulated with the false claim surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Fact Check: VFX Video Shared As Glimpse Of Recent Protests In Belarus

Claim Review :  Photograph shows Gods being treated by Hindu Priests in India.
Claimed By :  Social Media posts
Fact Check :  False
Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Aditi Chattopadhyay

Aditi Chattopadhyay

Fact Checker

"I like to read, cook my own food and note down witty lines. Fact checking reminds of the time when I was a kid and would go hunting for whatever caught my fancy in that moment."

Bharat Nayak

Bharat Nayak

Founding Editor- Special Project

I am a passionate writer and believe in the power of the social media to bring about social change – it is the small things that each one of us add that contribute to the bigger picture.

Abhishek M

Abhishek M

Trainee Creative Producer

"Engineer by education, creative producer by profession, Photoshop interests me, travelling makes me happy, its a whole new world there every day"

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian