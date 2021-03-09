Fact Check: Hindu Man In Pakistan Kills Self And Family, Indian Media Reports It As Atrocity Against Hindus

Many news organisations claimed that five members of a Hindu family were killed in Pakistan. The news reports portrayed the incident as an atrocity against the Hindus in the Muslim majority nation, Pakistan.

Times Now tweeted the report with a caption, "5 Hindus killed using knife, axe in Pakistan's Punjab province. Details by Pradeep Dutta."

#Breaking | 5 Hindus killed using knife, axe in Pakistan's Punjab province.



Details by Pradeep Dutta. pic.twitter.com/eatXvwI6lq — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) March 8, 2021

Media agency ANI also reported claiming the Hindu family was killed in Pakistan.





Later, many other media organisations, based on the report of ANI, covered the incident. India Today, Zee News English, India.com, Hindustan Times are among those media organisations. ANI said that the family was murdered under mysterious circumstances.

BJP Member and Sportsperson Major Surendra Poonia also shared the India.com report on the same incident with the caption, "Pakistan is curse for minorities ! 5 members of a Hindu family murdered by Jihadis (slitting throat) in Multan of Pakistan. Dear Indian Sickulars & Librandus, That's why CAA was needed!".



Pakistan is curse for minorities !



5 members of a Hindu family murdered by Jihadis (slitting throat ) in Multan of Pakistan.



Dear Indian Sickulars & Librandus,

That's why CAA was needed !https://t.co/EDMjGiOrEQ — Major Surendra Poonia (@MajorPoonia) March 7, 2021

Claim:

A Hindu family of five was killed in Pakistan.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian observed that India Today had sourced its information from The News International. India Today, in its report, said, Social activist Birbal Das in Rahim Yar Khan, a city in Pakistan, told The News International that one of the victims, Ram Chand, was a Meghwal Hindu and was 35-36 years old. He was running a tailoring shop. The incident has left locals in shock.

We hence searched for the report in The News International and found that the news was misreported in Indian media. The News International had quoted the police who claimed that the killer was the family head, Ram Chand, who slit throats of his wife, three children, over suspicion that his wife had illicit relations. The report also said that the complainant, Terath Ram, who is the brother-in-law of the accused had said that his brother-in-law, Ram Chand, slit the throats of his family members over suspicions.





The same incident was also reported by the Pakistan newspaper, The Dawn. According to the report, the man killed his family members and then killed himself. The Dawn said that the man took this step because he was unemployed and was going through extreme poverty.





A regional news channel, Rohi spoke to Ram Chand's sister. In the video, one can hear the sister saying that Ram Chand was not working for the last 2 years and his wife was forcing him to get a job.

Alt News got access to the FIR lodged against the crime through a Pakistani journalist Shiraz Hassan. According to FIR, "My brother-in-law Ram Chand murdered his wife Lakshmi Mai and kids Prem Kumar, Anjali Mai and Aniqa Mai with an axe and dagger on 5-3-2021 because they used to complain…He has injured himself too. Upon receiving this information I went on the spot with Jeena Ram, Barad Ram and Chitra Ram and saw that my sister Lakshmi Mai, his son Prem Kumar and her daughters Anjali Mai and Aneeqa Mai were dead. There were knife marks on their necks. Ram Chand was shifted to the hospital by his brother. Ram Chand used to suspect my sister. He murdered his wife and kids with an axe and knife at night and later tried to commit suicide as well with the knife. I was later informed that Ram Chand also passed away in the hospital."

Hence, a report in which a Hindu man killed his wife and children and later killed himself was given a communal spin by Indian media.

The fake news was earlier debunked by The Alt News.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Newspaper Clip Shared Online To Claim BJP Leader From West Bengal Got Recently Arrested For Child-Trafficking