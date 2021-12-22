Hindu Family Of Rajasthan Recently Embraced Islam? No,Viral Image Is From Bangladesh

Recent, Wasim Rizvi, former Uttar Pradesh Shia Waqf Board chairman, quit Islam and converted to Hinduism. Since then, a series of claims went viral in which people were claiming that many Muslims recently converted to Hinduism. Now a group picture of a family is viral on social media. The photo is viral, claiming that it is a Hindu family of Rajasthan who has recently embraced Islam. The image shows five people—three women, a man and a child, sitting on a chair in their house.

On social media, several users shared the photos with the same narrative.

A Twitter user shared this image with Hindi caption, "राजस्थान में आज एक ही परिवार के पाँच हिन्दू लोगो ने हिन्दू धर्म छोड कर #इस्लाम धर्म अपना लिया लेकिन अभी तक किसी ने भी मुबारकबाद नहीं दि! अल्लाह इनके परिवार में बरकत अता फरमां #mashaallah."

[English Translation: Today in Rajasthan, five Hindu people of the same family left Hinduism and adopted #इस्लाम religion but till now no one has congratulated! May Allah blesses his family #mashaallah.]





It is being shared on Facebook and Twitter with a similar caption.



Claim:

The Viral picture is of a Hindu family of Rajasthan who has recently embraced Islam.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the claim and found it misleading. The viral image is from Bangladesh.

On observing the image, we noticed a watermark in the bottom left of the viral photo. It was written 'Samsung Quad Camera Hasan Aiob' on it.

On searching, we found an account named Hasan Aiob on Facebook. On scanning his Facebook profile, we discovered that Hasan shared this viral image on 08 December 2021. He wrote a caption in Bengali that reads, "নরসিংদীর মাধবদীতে একি পরিবারের ৫ জনের হিন্দু ধর্ম ত্যাগ করে ইসলাম গ্রহণ."

[English Translation: In Madhabadi of Narsingdi, five members of the same family left Hinduism and converted to Islam.]

He also shared a YouTube link along with the caption. The YouTube video is of interviews of people present in the viral picture. In the video, the men asked him in Bengali whether he accepted Islam with his own free will or somebody forced him on which the man seen in the viral video replied that yes, we accepted Islam with our own free will. He said that he liked Islam, so he has adopted it. According to the video, the family lives in the Narsingdi area of Bangladesh.

We also tried to contact Hasan Aiob through Facebook to know more about the viral image. We will update the story once we get a response from his side.

To know more about the viral image, we did a google reverse image search and found this image in a report of Bangladesh online daily 'The Narsingdi Times' dated 09 December 2021. The title of the report reads in Bengali, "মাধবদীতে এক পরিবারের ৫ জনের ইসলাম ধর্ম গ্রহণ".

[English Translation: In Madhabadi, five members of a family converted to Islam]

According to the report, Five members of a family in Kotalirchar (Mendatala) mahalla of Madhabdi municipal area of ​​Narsingdi Sadar, Bangladesh, embraced Islam. Aarti Rani converted to Islam 4 years ago and married AH Hannan. At present, the name of Aarti Rani is Ayesha Begum. Ayesha had two daughters and one son. Ayesha's daughter Juma Sutradhar took a new name Fatema Akhter (15), son Arjan Sutradhar got a new name Khaliluddin.

We also found this image in several Bangladesh local media reports, and it can be seen here and here. We did a keyword search on Google about a Hindu family claiming to accept Islam. But we could not find results to authenticate the viral claim.

To sum up, the viral image is of Madhabari town of Narsingdi district of Bangladesh, where a family of five people recently embraced Islam. It has nothing to do with Rajasthan. Hence, the viral claim is misleading.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Did Mughals Rule Over India When Portuguese Took Over Goa? No, PM Modi's Statement Is Factually Wrong