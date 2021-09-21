All section
Caste discrimination
Video Of BJP MLA Rameshwar Sharma Shared In The Name Of Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Image Credit: Facebook

Fact Check
The Logical Indian Crew

Video Of BJP MLA Rameshwar Sharma Shared In The Name Of Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Jakir Hassan

Writer: Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Digital Journalist

A journalist at heart loves the in-depth work of reporting, writing, editing, research, and data analysis. A digital and social media enthusiast.

See article by Jakir Hassan

Assam,  21 Sep 2021 11:24 AM GMT

Editor : Bharat Nayak 

Bharat Nayak

Bharat Nayak

Founding Editor - Special Project

As the founding editor, Bharat had been heading the newsroom during the formation years of the organization and worked towards editorial policies, conceptualizing and designing campaign strategies and collaborations. He believes that through the use of digital media, one could engage the millennial's in rational conversations about pertinent social issues, provoking them to think and bring a behavioral change accordingly.

See article by Bharat Nayak

Creatives : Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Digital Journalist

A journalist at heart loves the in-depth work of reporting, writing, editing, research, and data analysis. A digital and social media enthusiast.

See article by Jakir Hassan

While sharing this video, a Facebook user wrote, "The shortest speech of the Chief Minister of Assam in which he said everything! Understand. This is new India." The Logical Indian Fact Check team verifies the claim.

A video is going viral on social media. In the viral video, a man says that 'anyone raising anti-India slogans will be crushed'. In this one minute and 47 seconds video, the person talks about the recent Ujjain incident where it was claimed that pro-Pakistan slogans were raised(which was refuted by locals). While sharing this video, people are claiming that this person is the Chief Minister of Assam.

Facebook page Rashtra Ki Awaaz while sharing this on Facebook wrote a caption in Hindi which reads, "आसाम के मुख्यमंत्री का सबसे छोटा भाषण जिसमे की उन्होंने सब कुछ कह दिया ! समझिये. ये नया भारत है"

[English Translation: The shortest speech of the Chief Minister of Assam in which he said everything! Understand. This is new India."]

It is widely shared on Facebook and Twitter.


Image Credit: Screenshot/Facebook

Claim:

The man in the viral video is Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the claim and found it to be false. The man in the viral video is Rameshwar Sharma, Bharatiya Janata Party MLA from Madhya Pradesh.

We first did an image search of Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma on the internet, clearly showing that the man in the viral video is not Assam's CM. Below you can see the comparison.

Image Credit: Facebook

To know the truth of the viral post, we did a google reverse image search of different keyframes of the video with the help of the InVid tool. We found this image in a report of a website named The Sentinel dated 20 September 2021. The report headlines read, "MP BJP MLA Rameshwar Sharma Misidentified As Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma." According to the report, the man identified as BJP MLA Rameshwar Sharma from Huzur Assembly constituency in Bhopal district of Madhya Pradesh.

Image Credit: The Sentinel

We also found the original video on a YouTube channel named Mradubhashi. It was published on 21 August 2021. The title of the video reads in Hindi, "Rameshwar Sharma का विवादित बयान आया सामने."

[English Translation: Rameshwar Sharma's controversial statement came to the fore]

In this video, Rameshwar Sharma said, "This is India. Here you need to work according to the Constitution made by Baba Saheb Ambedkar. In India's land, if you chant Pakistan Zindabad, you will be crushed. And if you are so happy with the return of the Taliban, why don't you spend some time in Pakistan or Afghanistan?".

Our investigation shows that the man seen in the viral video is Madhya Pradesh BJP MLA Rameshwar Sharma, not Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarwa. Hence, the viral claim is false.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Old Image Of Captain Amarinder Singh With Amit Shah Viral With False Claim

Writer : Jakir Hassan
,
Editor : Bharat Nayak
,
Creatives : Jakir Hassan
Assam CM 
Himanta Biswa Sarma 
BJP 
Shimla 
Anti-Muslim 

