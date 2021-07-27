Video Of Pak Valley Traffic Jam Shared As Tourists Returning From Himachal Pradesh

Nine tourists were killed, and several were injured after a horrifying rockslide hit a bridge in Sangla valley, Himachal Pradesh, on Sunday, July 25.

In the backdrop of this rockslide incident, a video is viral on social media where there is a traffic jam on a mountain road, and it is being claimed that this video is of people who came to visit Himachal Pradesh and are now returning. The 23-second long viral clip shows an aerial view of a long queue of vehicles in a valley.

Filmmaker Vinod Kapri had shared this video on Twitter. However, he later deleted the tweet. You can see the screenshot of the tweet below.





The video is viral on Facebook as well.

Madhya Pradesh BJP leader, Surendra Sharma Shivpuri shared the video on Facebook with the caption, "हिमाचल प्रदेश से पर्यटक वापिस लौट रहे हैं ,खुद के आनंद के लिये गये थे दूसरों को भी परेशान कर वापिस लौट रहे हैं".

Its English translation reads, "Tourists are returning from Himachal Pradesh, had gone for their own enjoyment and are returning after disturbing others".

Claim:

The viral video is of Himachal Pradesh.

Fact Check:

The claim is false. The viral video is of a heavy traffic jam in Naran Kaghan Valley of Pakistan.

We did a google reverse image search of the viral video with the help of the InVid tool. We found several media reports that said that this scene of the jam on the road is of Naran and Kaghan Valley in Pakistan. A news bulletin uploaded on YouTube by Pakistani news channel ARY News on July 26, 2021, reported the same video, titled "Heavy traffic jam in Naran and Kaghan valley. Road stalled."

We found the same video on the Twitter account of Destination Pakistan. Destination Pakistan is a travel website. Tweeting this video, @destinationpak wrote, "The condition of Balakot-Naran road. Many travellers proceeding towards the northern area after Eid."

Situation at Balakot-Naran Road. Too many tourists heading towards the northern areas after EID. pic.twitter.com/9z2vecC3yJ — Destination Pakistan 🇵🇰 (@destinationpak) July 25, 2021

On doing a google search, we found a news report of Pakistani media outlet Daily Times, which shared a report about this on 26 July. According to the article, lakhs of people had come to celebrate the eid holidays in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Kaghan Valley. During this, long lines of vehicles were seen on the roads of the valley. The report quoted the police department as saying that around 7 lakh vehicles had arrived in the valley.

Conclusion:

After the relaxation of covid lockdown rules by the government, places like Himachal Pradesh, Uttrakhand are witnessing a huge footfall of tourists. However, the viral video of a traffic jam is not from Himachal Pradesh but Pakistan's Kagan Valley. Hence, the viral claim is false.

