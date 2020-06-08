Fact Check: Old Unrelated Picture Shared As Injured Pregnant Cow From Himachal Pradesh

An image showing a cow with gruesome facial injuries is being circulated on social media platforms. The viral posts claim that the injured cow in the picture is the same cow who in a brutal incident was wounded after eating flour balls filled with explosives in Himachal Pradesh.



According to a report by Indian Express, a pregnant cow suffered injuries in Himachal Pradesh when she ate wheat flour mixed with explosive substances near a farm field in Bilaspur district late last month. Reportedly, one person has been arrested in connection with the incident on June 6. The incident occurred in Dahad village in Jhandutta tehsil at around 8 pm on May 25 when Gurdial Singh, the owner of the domestic cow, left her untied for grazing in the fields, the police have informed. In relation to the same, several posts with different claims are going viral. "Himachal Pradesh: 4-month-old pregnant cow's face injured using crackers. But this was not newsworthy, nobody's son expressed raged, no animal lover has expressed empathy, because where the incident has happened the placed is ruled by BJP government (Translated to English)," reads the caption of one such post.













The viral photo was also carried in a news report of the incident.

















Claim: Viral Photo shows the pregnant cow who was recently injured in Himachal Pradesh. Fact Check: The claim is misleading. Old Image A reverse image search led to a Change.org petition dated 4 years ago that carried the viral image. The petition was to stop barbed wiring around fields which is used to keep animals away. "STOP barbed wiring around fields, which is being used to keep animals away but these practices are killing animals and birds, use alternatives, Haryana Gauvansh Sanrakshan and Gausamvardhan Act, 2015 also needs immediate attention because beef and its products doesn't have medicinal values," reads the petition. It says that the petition was started 4 years ago by Abhishek Kadyan. Further, a Facebook post dating back to June 2015, also showed the viral image.