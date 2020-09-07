Fact Check: Did A Woman Police Officer Refuse To Wear Police Uniform Owing To Her Faith?

A photograph of a young girl in a hijab, sitting on a desk surrounded by police officials is being circulated on social media with a communal claim that she is a police officer who did not dorn the uniform because of her faith.



"Muslim SP in Maharashtra becomes first IPS through Urdu medium! Who on the very first day left her police dress code and adopted an Islamic dress code !! Congratulations to the Shiv Sena Government !! The contribution of Shiv Sena to Gajhwa-e-Hind will also be commendable (Translated to English)," reads the caption.

















Claim:



Young woman in Hijab, in the viral photograph, refused to wear her Police uniform because of her faith. Fact Check: The claim is false. A reverse image search of the photo led to news reports, which carried the viral photograph. The girl in the viral image is 14-year-old. She was made the DSP for a day in Buldhana, Maharashtra ahead of Women's Day (March 8). The Times Of India reported that Sahrish Kanwal, attends the Zilla Parishad Urdu High School, Malkapur tehsil, Nagpur and took over as DSP for a day, on March 5, 2020.





The week-long initiative was conceptualised by Buldhana Collector Suman Chandra to help the girls experience the administration's functioning and address other issues.

Below is a video of the incident:

Further, Buldhana Police had also tweeted about it on the occasion, on March 4, 2020. The viral photo was also there.

"I also want to be a Superintendent of Police, Today is a very important day for me! - Expectations of one day Superintendent of Police Saharish Kawal, Zilla Parishad High School, Malkapur - Innovative initiative of Superintendent of Police, Buldhana Dr. Dilip Patil-Bhujbal on the occasion of International Women's Day (Translated to Engish)," reads the tweet.



