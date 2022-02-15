All section
Bollywood Actors Announced Cash Rewards To Muskan Khan? No, The Viral Claim Is False

Image Credit: Twitter

Fact Check

Bollywood Actors Announced Cash Rewards To Muskan Khan? No, The Viral Claim Is False

Jakir Hassan

Writer: Jakir Hassan  (Digital Journalist) 

Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Digital Journalist

A journalist at heart loves the in-depth work of reporting, writing, editing, research, and data analysis. A digital and social media enthusiast.

See article by Jakir Hassan

Karnataka,  15 Feb 2022 10:59 AM GMT

Editor : Bharat Nayak | 

Bharat Nayak

Bharat Nayak

Founding Editor - Special Project

As the founding editor, Bharat had been heading the newsroom during the formation years of the organization and worked towards editorial policies, conceptualizing and designing campaign strategies and collaborations. He believes that through the use of digital media, one could engage the millennial's in rational conversations about pertinent social issues, provoking them to think and bring a behavioral change accordingly.

See article by Bharat Nayak

Creatives : Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Digital Journalist

A journalist at heart loves the in-depth work of reporting, writing, editing, research, and data analysis. A digital and social media enthusiast.

See article by Jakir Hassan

A video on YouTube claiming Shah Rukh Khan has announced to give Rs 5 crore to Muskan Khan, the girl in Hijab who was heckled by Hindutva students, has got more than 13 lakh views.

Amid the Hijab controversy, a video has been viral in which a group of Hindu students can be seen hackling a Muslim girl and chanting 'Jai Shree Ram' slogan. The girl identified as Muskan Khan is a second-year commerce student of PES university, Bangalore. Now a claim is being spread on social media saying that Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan has announced to give Rs 5 crore to Muskan. Similar claims were made for Aamir Khan and Salman Khan as well.

The caption of the video reads, "Salman Khan Giving Three Crore Rupees To Brave Hijab Girl Muskan."

The viral claim is shared on YouTube as well. The title of the video reads, "Actor Sharukh Khan Big statement about hijab girl Muskan - Hijab girl viral video." This video has more than 13 Lakh+ views.

Trending Nasim, a verified YouTube channel, posted a video with a claim that Aamir Khan is giving three crore rupees to Indian Muslim hijab girl Muskan. The video has 7 Lakhs+ views.

This claim is viral on Facebook and Twitter. Click here, here, and here to read.

Claim:

Bollywood actors Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan announced to give money to Muskan Khan.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the claim and found it to be false. No such claims have been made by any Bollywood actors so far.

It is noteworthy that if Bollywood actors like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan would have made such an announcement of rewarding Muskan, it would surely have been big news and all media outlets would have reported it. We did an open keyword search on google but did not find any media reports which can verify the viral claim.

We then searched the social media handles of these actors. We could not find any such post on their social media handles which can verify the viral claim. After that, we watched the video carefully in which it was claimed the Shah Rukh Khan announced rewards to Muskan amid Hijab controversy. We found that it was nothing more than a clickbait video. No evidence or official statement was mentioned. Also, in the last 10 seconds, Sulieman Khan was said in voiceover instead of Shah Rukh Khan.

We then did an open keyword to find whether anyone announced cash reward to Muskan amid Hijab row. It lead us to the news report of Times of India dated February 9, 2022. According to the report, Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind announced to give five lakh rupees to Muskan for bravely facing the group of Hindu students who were protesting against Hijab and chanting 'Allah-hu-Akbar' slogan in response to 'Jai Sri Ram' slogan chanted by the mob.

Image Credit: Times Of India

It is evident from our investigation that the viral videos claiming Bollywood actors like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan made an announcement of cash rewards for Muskan Khan are just clickbait contents. No such announcement has been made by these actors.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: This Viral Video Showing Muslim Women Being Harassed Is Not From India

Editor : Bharat Nayak
,
Creatives : Jakir Hassan
Hijab Controversy 
Muskan Khan 
Bollywood 
actors 
Shahrukh Khan 
salman khan 
#aamir khan 
Cash reward 

