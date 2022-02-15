Bollywood Actors Announced Cash Rewards To Muskan Khan? No, The Viral Claim Is False

Amid the Hijab controversy, a video has been viral in which a group of Hindu students can be seen hackling a Muslim girl and chanting 'Jai Shree Ram' slogan. The girl identified as Muskan Khan is a second-year commerce student of PES university, Bangalore. Now a claim is being spread on social media saying that Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan has announced to give Rs 5 crore to Muskan. Similar claims were made for Aamir Khan and Salman Khan as well.

The caption of the video reads, "Salman Khan Giving Three Crore Rupees To Brave Hijab Girl Muskan."

The viral claim is shared on YouTube as well. The title of the video reads, "Actor Sharukh Khan Big statement about hijab girl Muskan - Hijab girl viral video." This video has more than 13 Lakh+ views.

Trending Nasim, a verified YouTube channel, posted a video with a claim that Aamir Khan is giving three crore rupees to Indian Muslim hijab girl Muskan. The video has 7 Lakhs+ views.

Claim:

Bollywood actors Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan announced to give money to Muskan Khan.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the claim and found it to be false. No such claims have been made by any Bollywood actors so far.

It is noteworthy that if Bollywood actors like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan would have made such an announcement of rewarding Muskan, it would surely have been big news and all media outlets would have reported it. We did an open keyword search on google but did not find any media reports which can verify the viral claim.

We then searched the social media handles of these actors. We could not find any such post on their social media handles which can verify the viral claim. After that, we watched the video carefully in which it was claimed the Shah Rukh Khan announced rewards to Muskan amid Hijab controversy. We found that it was nothing more than a clickbait video. No evidence or official statement was mentioned. Also, in the last 10 seconds, Sulieman Khan was said in voiceover instead of Shah Rukh Khan.

We then did an open keyword to find whether anyone announced cash reward to Muskan amid Hijab row. It lead us to the news report of Times of India dated February 9, 2022. According to the report, Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind announced to give five lakh rupees to Muskan for bravely facing the group of Hindu students who were protesting against Hijab and chanting 'Allah-hu-Akbar' slogan in response to 'Jai Sri Ram' slogan chanted by the mob.

It is evident from our investigation that the viral videos claiming Bollywood actors like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan made an announcement of cash rewards for Muskan Khan are just clickbait contents. No such announcement has been made by these actors.

