All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Hijab Controversy: JDS Members Morphed Photos Viral With Misleading Claims!

Image Credit: Twitter

Fact Check
The Logical Indian Crew

Hijab Controversy: JDS Member's Morphed Photos Viral With Misleading Claims!

Jakir Hassan

Writer: Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Digital Journalist

A journalist at heart loves the in-depth work of reporting, writing, editing, research, and data analysis. A digital and social media enthusiast.

See article by Jakir Hassan

Karnataka,  11 Feb 2022 11:00 AM GMT

Editor : Bharat Nayak | 

Bharat Nayak

Bharat Nayak

Founding Editor - Special Project

As the founding editor, Bharat had been heading the newsroom during the formation years of the organization and worked towards editorial policies, conceptualizing and designing campaign strategies and collaborations. He believes that through the use of digital media, one could engage the millennial's in rational conversations about pertinent social issues, provoking them to think and bring a behavioral change accordingly.

See article by Bharat Nayak

Creatives : Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Digital Journalist

A journalist at heart loves the in-depth work of reporting, writing, editing, research, and data analysis. A digital and social media enthusiast.

See article by Jakir Hassan

The Hijab controversy in Karnataka has sparked off a series of violent clashes leading to prohibitory orders in schools and colleges across the state. Meanwhile, within this communally sensitive context, morphed images of a JDS member are viral across social media with misleading claims.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

The Hijab controversy in Karnataka has sparked off a series of violent clashes between students and the police. This has led to the imposition of prohibitory orders in schools and colleges across the state. Muslim students are protesting for the right to wear hijab. This protest has got support from various political parties, including Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Hindu students led by Hindutva organisations hold counter-protest demanding the ban of hijab on school premises and demanded uniform civil code.

Within this communally sensitive context, images of Najma Nazeer Chikkanerale, a member of the Janata Dal-Secular in Karnataka and a State Committee Observer at JDS Karnataka, have gone viral across social media to set the narrative that Muslim women wear western clothes in private places while wearing Burqa in schools.

Claim:

The viral photos show Najma Nazeer with and without a hijab. The captions of the viral images allege that Nazeer wears a hijab to push a certain 'agenda' while she routinely doesn't wear it.

A Twitter user, Gaurav Mishra shared the following image which shows a woman in a red top alleging that she is Najma Nazeer.

Another user, @AmansurajGuru, posted the same image with a caption in Kannada. The translated caption reads, "Najma Nazeer: the real form of hijab warrior. Image is taken from her Instagram".


Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the claim and found it to be misleading. The viral image is morphed and shared out of context.

We used InVid's Verify tool to conduct a reverse image search on the image in question. The results revealed that the image was taken from the Instagram page of social media personality Tanya Jena. She had uploaded the image on her Instagram handle in 2019.

The image has been morphed from the original image posted by Tanya Jena back in 2019.

Image Credit: Instagram
Image Credit: Instagram


Comparision (Image Credit: Instagram)
Comparision (Image Credit: Instagram)

The social media posts also claimed that Najma Nazeer is a college student. We checked Najma social media profile and found that she is an active politician in Janata Dal Secular, Karnataka and completed her graduation in 2018.

Image Credit: Facebook
Image Credit: Facebook

In a Facebook post written in Kannada, Nazeer stated that "Some blind devotees had spread false news and tried to steal my character."

Conclusion:

The social media posts claiming that Najma Nazeer was pushing an "agenda" through her selective wearing of the hijab, are misleading. The viral posts are actually morphed images and taken out of context, wrongfully claiming that Nazeer is a college student.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Was the National Flag Replaced by A Saffron Flag? No, Viral Posts Are Misleading!

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Jakir Hassan
,
Editor : Bharat Nayak
,
Creatives : Jakir Hassan
Hijab Controversy 
Karnataka 
JDS 
Politician 
Najma Nazeer 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X