Hijab Controversy: JDS Member's Morphed Photos Viral With Misleading Claims!

The Hijab controversy in Karnataka has sparked off a series of violent clashes between students and the police. This has led to the imposition of prohibitory orders in schools and colleges across the state. Muslim students are protesting for the right to wear hijab. This protest has got support from various political parties, including Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Hindu students led by Hindutva organisations hold counter-protest demanding the ban of hijab on school premises and demanded uniform civil code.

Within this communally sensitive context, images of Najma Nazeer Chikkanerale, a member of the Janata Dal-Secular in Karnataka and a State Committee Observer at JDS Karnataka, have gone viral across social media to set the narrative that Muslim women wear western clothes in private places while wearing Burqa in schools.



Claim:

The viral photos show Najma Nazeer with and without a hijab. The captions of the viral images allege that Nazeer wears a hijab to push a certain 'agenda' while she routinely doesn't wear it.

She is Nazma Nazeer from Karnataka



She goes to Ice Cream Parlour & Pizza Shop without Hijab & Burqua



But in School, Agenda Must Run? pic.twitter.com/WoUeLMmuHM — Flt Lt Anoop Verma (Retd.) 🇮🇳 (@FltLtAnoopVerma) February 8, 2022

A Twitter user, Gaurav Mishra shared the following image which shows a woman in a red top alleging that she is Najma Nazeer.

Pic 1: Alleged Sherni In Burqa & Hijab

Pic 2: She is not part of Tukde Tukde Gang

Pic 3 & 4: Ofcourse she is not politically Motivated#HijabBan pic.twitter.com/5kcbfgDSyM — Gaurav Mishra 🇮🇳 (@IamGmishra) February 9, 2022

Another user, @AmansurajGuru, posted the same image with a caption in Kannada. The translated caption reads, "Najma Nazeer: the real form of hijab warrior. Image is taken from her Instagram".

Nazma nazeer 😂ಹಿಜಾಬ್ ಹೋರಾಟಗಾರ್ತಿಯ ನಿಜ ರೂಪ ,, ಇದನ್ನು ಎಡಿಟ್ ಎಂದು ಕಾಮೆಂಟ್ ಮಾಡುವವರೇ ಅವಳ Instagram ನಿಂದ ಇದನ್ನು ತೆಗೆಯಲಾಗಿದೆ 🙊🙉🙈🐵, pic.twitter.com/rBuWVI2gik — Gururaja M K (@AmansurajGuru) February 6, 2022





Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the claim and found it to be misleading. The viral image is morphed and shared out of context.

We used InVid's Verify tool to conduct a reverse image search on the image in question. The results revealed that the image was taken from the Instagram page of social media personality Tanya Jena. She had uploaded the image on her Instagram handle in 2019.

The image has been morphed from the original image posted by Tanya Jena back in 2019.





The social media posts also claimed that Najma Nazeer is a college student. We checked Najma social media profile and found that she is an active politician in Janata Dal Secular, Karnataka and completed her graduation in 2018.

In a Facebook post written in Kannada, Nazeer stated that "Some blind devotees had spread false news and tried to steal my character."

Conclusion:

The social media posts claiming that Najma Nazeer was pushing an "agenda" through her selective wearing of the hijab, are misleading. The viral posts are actually morphed images and taken out of context, wrongfully claiming that Nazeer is a college student.

