Fact Check: Video Of A Truck Crashing Into A Helicopter In Brazil Viral As Punjab

A video showing a truck crashing into a parked helicopter is being circulated with the claim that the accident happened in Punjab, India.



"Only in India...Helicopter and truck meet with an accident at Ratan Chowk, Amritsar (Translated to English)," reads the caption of the post.

Only in India ...Amritsar ratan singh chowk helicopter naal truck da accident.. pic.twitter.com/8ZbbVwhqps — Chetan Sharma (@chetans1987) July 22, 2020

A truck can be seen colliding into the whirling blades of a helicopter, in the viral video. The crash is followed by the truck's cargo toppling over.









A truck collided into a Helicopter in Punjab. Fact Check: The claim is false. The video is from Brazil and was taken in January 2020. A Google Reverse Image search was done by breaking the video into individual frames using InVid.





This led to a Youtube video dated January 2020, titled 'Truck collides with propellers of a helicopter'.



The video had the text 'diariodominicao.com' written on it. A keyword search led to a Daily Mail report dated January 18, 2020, which carried the viral video.

According to the report, a police helicopter which was 'preparing to take off from a road in a Brazilian city was seriously damaged, and two of its occupants were injured, when a passing lorry came too close and collided with its blades'.





The footage of the incident shows the chopper on the ground with its blades whirring in the Second District of Rio Branco, in the northwestern state of Acre, when a white truck turns a corner and tries to go past the aircraft.

