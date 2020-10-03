Fact Check: Is This Harthras Gangrape Accused's Father With BJP Leaders?

A set of photographs featuring UP CM Yogi Adityanath with a man is being circulated with the claim that one of the accused - Sandeep's father is connected to leaders in the administration.



"Sandeep, who has been accused of violating Hathras daughter, his father's few memorable moments. They express everything (Translated from Hindi)," reads the caption of one such post.

The Logical Indian will not be reproducing the claims here since some of these mentions the victim's name. The claim has been shared extensively on Twitter and Facebook. Below are the viral photos:





A 20-year-old woman from the Scheduled Caste community from western Uttar Pradesh's Hathras, who was allegedly brutally assaulted and tortured by four caste men from her village, died nearly two weeks after the attack on September 29. She was fighting for her life in the intensive care unit of a government hospital.



The incident took place on September 14 at a village in the district, some 200 KM from Delhi. Doctors at the hospital said that she had multiple fractures all over her body. All four accused have been arrested and sent to jail under the charge of gang-rape and murder. Four upper caste men were identified as the suspects — Sandeep, his uncle Ravi, their friend Lavkush and Ramu. They were arrested last week. Claim: Photo shows Hathras gang-rape accused Sandeep's father with BJP Leaders. Fact Check: The claim is false. A reverse image search led to a report which carried the viral photo and mentioned that the man seen with the BJP leaders is Shyam Prakash Dwivedi, BJP leader from Prayagraj. Below is a screenshot of the report (translated):





The report published on September 16, 2020 stated that a gang rape case had been registered against Dr Shyam Prakash Dwivedi, former Vice President of Kashi Province of BJP .

"The accused also has photographs with Prime Minister Narendra Modi," read the report in Hindi. The viral photos showing Dwivedi with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath were found in Dwivedi's social media accounts.





Further, a broadcast by News 24 shows Sandeep's father talking about his son's innocence.







Therefore, the photos are being shared with false claims.

