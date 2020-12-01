Fact Check: Unrelated Image Shared With False Claim Of 'Hathras Bhabhi' Disguised As Farmer In Ongoing Farmers' Protest

Farmers from Punjab are protesting in Delhi against the farm bills passed by the central govt. Initially, farmers were protesting in Punjab against the Bill. Later to get the attention of Central Government, the farmers marched to Delhi on November 26. BJP supporters are calling farmers' protest a conspiracy by the Congress and Khalistanis to defame the ruling government.

In context to this many right-wingers are sharing a photo of Dr Rajkumari Bansal, a Jabalpur based doctor who was seen at the residence of Hathras rape victim, with the caption, "हाथरस वाली भौजी आज किसान बनी है." (Which translates in English as "Hathras Bhabhi has now disguised as a farmer").



Pehchana inko???yeh hathras wale dalit bhabhi hain..ab yeh kisan ban chuki Hain.. pic.twitter.com/j3gdP6ShOCC — 🇮🇳🚩JAI SHREE RAAM🚩🇮🇳 team AIVA (@deshmata) November 29, 2020

The post was also shared by Santosh Ranjan Rai, National Vice-President of BJYM.

The image is being shared on Facebook too.





Claim:



The lady in the photo is Dr Rajkumari Bansal who is participating in ongoing farmers' protest in Delhi.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian did a reverse image search and found the image was published on February 10, 2020, by a Facebook page named Bhartiya Kisan Union Ekta Ugrahan. Since the Bill was introduced and passed in Parliament in September, months after the photo was clicked, thus, the image is not of recent farmers' protest.

BoomLive talked to Dr Bansal who denied her presence in the ongoing Farmers' protest. She said, "It is not me in the image. I have not gone out of Jabalpur lately." In the same article, Harinder Kaur Bindu, the Mahila Morcha president of BKU confirmed that the image was from Shaheen Bagh when BKU members cooked langar for the protesters of Shaheen Bagh during Anti-CAA protest in February. Bindu said, "The BKU members would visit Shaheen Bagh often during January and February this year to cook langar for the protesters. This is from one such visit. The elderly people are holding our flag."

A report published by The Wire on February 2, 2020, said that 20,000 farmers protested against Citizenship Act and NRC in Punjab. In the report, the same flag of Yellow and Green shade belonging to Bhartiya Kisan Union can be seen.









A report by Indian Express, also said that farmers reached Shaheen Bagh under the banner of Kisan Union during Anti-CAA protest in February 2020, to show they were against the Citizenship Act.

In Hathras, a 19-year-old Dalit rape victim succumbed to injuries caused allegedly after a Gang rape. Dr Rajkumari Bansal who visited the family of Hathras rape victim was alleged by social media of being a left-wing ideologue or a supporter of Congress who came to defame Yogi Adityanath. Dr Bansal rubbished all such reports of her links with any political organisation saying that she was a Jabalpur-based forensic scientist who visited the residence of Hathras rape victim to show her solidarity towards the family. She had also said she was nowhere related to Hathras victim but went to seek justice for the victim and give financial aid to the family.



While The Logical Indian was not able to identify the lady who is accused of being Dr Rajkumari Bansal, we were able to conclude that the image was unrelated to ongoing Farmers' protest and the lady in the picture was not her.

Alt News has fact-checked the same claim too.

