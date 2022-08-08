'Har Har Shambhu' Song Fame Farmani Naaz Said She Will Convert To Hinduism? No, Viral Tweet Is Fake

Indian Idol contestant and YouTube fame Farmani Naaz landed into controversy after she recorded the song "Har Har Shambhu" dedicated to lord Shiva. Many Muslim cleric has criticized Farmani Naaz for allegedly hurting Muslim sentiments.

Meanwhile, a tweet in the name of Farmani Naaz is going viral on social media. The viral tweet reads in Hindi, "मेरे पूर्वज पहले हिंदू थे,, इसीलिए मैंने "हर हर शंभू" भजन गाया,, जल्द ही हिंदू धर्म में शामिल हो जाऊंगी". [English Translation: 'My ancestors were Hindu, that's why I sang the hymn "Har Har Shambhu", I will join Hinduism soon.] While sharing this tweet, people on social media that Farmani tweeted about her ancestors being Hindus, so she sang 'Har Har Shambhu Bhajan' and that she will join Hinduism soon.

मेरे पूर्वज पहले हिंदू थे,, इसीलिए मैंने "हर हर शंभू" भजन गाया,, जल्द ही हिंदू धर्म में शामिल हो जाऊंगी! — Farmani Naaz (@FarmaniNazz786) August 2, 2022

A Twitter user shared this tweet and wrote, "हर हर शंभू गाने वाली गायिका #फरमानी_नाज. आप का सनातन धर्म में स्वागत है."

[English Translation: Singer Har Har Shambhu Farmani Naaz. You are welcome in Sanatan Dharma.]





It is being widely shared on Facebook and Twitter with a similar claim.

Asianet News also shared this news claiming Farmani Naaz said that she will join Hinduism.

Claim:

Singer Farmani Naaz tweeted that she will convert to Hinduism soon.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian fact check team verified the viral claim and found it to be false. The viral tweet was done by a fake Twitter handle.

During the initial investigation, we scanned the account from which the viral tweet was shared. We observe that in the Twitter bio, the spelling of 'Singer' is written as 'Singar'. Apart from it, there was no tweet related to Farmani Naaz and his work i.e. her singing career. Most of the tweets were political, especially those praising the Bharatiya Janata Party and criticizing the opposition parties.

On searching more, we found the original account of Farmaani Naaz in which she posted a video in which she told that the handle '@farmaninaaz786' is her original account and that other Twitter accounts are fake. In the video, she said that some people have made a fake ID on her name and wrote that she is going to adopt Hinduism and that her ancestors were Hindus. It's nothing like that. I request everyone to report such people and question them. Such people should be punished.

Here is the catch, this video was also downloaded and tweeted by the fake Twitter handle @FarmaniNazz786. So that it seems that this it is a real Twitter account of Farmani. We then compared the Twitter handle of Farmani Naaz with the fake twitter handle @FarmaniNazz786 from which a viral tweet was done. On observing the accounts carefully, we found that there is a difference of spelling in the handle names of both the accounts. The spelling of Naaz in the original account is 'naaz'. Whereas in Fake account the spelling is 'nazz'. Aslo, 'F' is written in capital letter. Below you can see the comparision.

Image Comparision

We again scanned the Fake profile of Farmani Naaz and found that earlier it was named as '@Nitin_shuklaa' which was later changed to '@FarmaniNaazz'. This @Nitin_shuklaa handle name can be seen in replies of some tweets.





Farmani Naaz also shared this video on her verified Facebook handle and called out other Twitter handle for circulating fake news.



It is evident from our investigation and the statement by Farmani Naaz that the viral news about converting to Hinduism is fake. She did not make any such statement. Also, her official Twitter handle is @farmaninaaz786, while @FarmaniNazz786, from which the viral information was tweeted, is fake.



