Har Har Shambhu Song Fame Farmani Naaz Said She Will Convert To Hinduism? No, Viral Tweet Is Fake

Image Credit: AajTak, Twitter/Farmani Nazz786

Fact Check
The Logical Indian Crew

'Har Har Shambhu' Song Fame Farmani Naaz Said She Will Convert To Hinduism? No, Viral Tweet Is Fake

Jakir Hassan

Writer: Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Digital Journalist

A journalist at heart loves the in-depth work of reporting, writing, editing, research, and data analysis. A digital and social media enthusiast.

See article by Jakir Hassan

India,  8 Aug 2022 1:06 PM GMT

Editor : Bharat Nayak 

Bharat Nayak

Bharat Nayak

Founding Editor - Special Project

As the founding editor, Bharat had been heading the newsroom during the formation years of the organization and worked towards editorial policies, conceptualizing and designing campaign strategies and collaborations. He believes that through the use of digital media, one could engage the millennial's in rational conversations about pertinent social issues, provoking them to think and bring a behavioral change accordingly.

See article by Bharat Nayak

Creatives : Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Digital Journalist

A journalist at heart loves the in-depth work of reporting, writing, editing, research, and data analysis. A digital and social media enthusiast.

See article by Jakir Hassan

We found in our investigation that the viral tweet was done by a Fake Twitter handle. She did not make any such statements.

Indian Idol contestant and YouTube fame Farmani Naaz landed into controversy after she recorded the song "Har Har Shambhu" dedicated to lord Shiva. Many Muslim cleric has criticized Farmani Naaz for allegedly hurting Muslim sentiments.

Meanwhile, a tweet in the name of Farmani Naaz is going viral on social media. The viral tweet reads in Hindi, "मेरे पूर्वज पहले हिंदू थे,, इसीलिए मैंने "हर हर शंभू" भजन गाया,, जल्द ही हिंदू धर्म में शामिल हो जाऊंगी". [English Translation: 'My ancestors were Hindu, that's why I sang the hymn "Har Har Shambhu", I will join Hinduism soon.] While sharing this tweet, people on social media that Farmani tweeted about her ancestors being Hindus, so she sang 'Har Har Shambhu Bhajan' and that she will join Hinduism soon.

A Twitter user shared this tweet and wrote, "हर हर शंभू गाने वाली गायिका #फरमानी_नाज. आप का सनातन धर्म में स्वागत है."

[English Translation: Singer Har Har Shambhu Farmani Naaz. You are welcome in Sanatan Dharma.]


It is being widely shared on Facebook and Twitter with a similar claim.

Image Credit: Facebook

Asianet News also shared this news claiming Farmani Naaz said that she will join Hinduism.

Image Credit: AsiaNews Net

Claim:

Singer Farmani Naaz tweeted that she will convert to Hinduism soon.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian fact check team verified the viral claim and found it to be false. The viral tweet was done by a fake Twitter handle.

During the initial investigation, we scanned the account from which the viral tweet was shared. We observe that in the Twitter bio, the spelling of 'Singer' is written as 'Singar'. Apart from it, there was no tweet related to Farmani Naaz and his work i.e. her singing career. Most of the tweets were political, especially those praising the Bharatiya Janata Party and criticizing the opposition parties.

Image Credit: Twitter

On searching more, we found the original account of Farmaani Naaz in which she posted a video in which she told that the handle '@farmaninaaz786' is her original account and that other Twitter accounts are fake. In the video, she said that some people have made a fake ID on her name and wrote that she is going to adopt Hinduism and that her ancestors were Hindus. It's nothing like that. I request everyone to report such people and question them. Such people should be punished.

Here is the catch, this video was also downloaded and tweeted by the fake Twitter handle @FarmaniNazz786. So that it seems that this it is a real Twitter account of Farmani. We then compared the Twitter handle of Farmani Naaz with the fake twitter handle @FarmaniNazz786 from which a viral tweet was done. On observing the accounts carefully, we found that there is a difference of spelling in the handle names of both the accounts. The spelling of Naaz in the original account is 'naaz'. Whereas in Fake account the spelling is 'nazz'. Aslo, 'F' is written in capital letter. Below you can see the comparision.

Image Comparision

We again scanned the Fake profile of Farmani Naaz and found that earlier it was named as '@Nitin_shuklaa' which was later changed to '@FarmaniNaazz'. This @Nitin_shuklaa handle name can be seen in replies of some tweets.

Image Credit: Twitter


Image Credit: Twitter

Farmani Naaz also shared this video on her verified Facebook handle and called out other Twitter handle for circulating fake news.

It is evident from our investigation and the statement by Farmani Naaz that the viral news about converting to Hinduism is fake. She did not make any such statement. Also, her official Twitter handle is @farmaninaaz786, while @FarmaniNazz786, from which the viral information was tweeted, is fake.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Decade Old Photo Of Aamir Khan With Religious Scholar Circulated Linking Actor To Terrorism

Writer : Jakir Hassan
Editor : Bharat Nayak
Creatives : Jakir Hassan
Har Har Shambhu 
Farmani Naaz 
Indian Idol 
singer 
muslim 
Fake Tweet 

