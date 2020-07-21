Fact Check: Does Sending Good Morning Messages Expose One's Private Banking Information?

A message which says that sending "Good morning" WhatsApp forwards can put the user on the danger of phishing is being circulated on social media platforms.

It further claims that sending Good Morning HD pictures, Good Night quotes, principally something 'pre-made' is embedded with phishing codes by hackers.



Below is the entire message: The Logical Indian received multiple requests to fact check the claim.













﻿The claim was viral last year as well.

Please do not send Good Morning Wishes/Messages.

Please read this warning coming from China from the Shanghai International News today it sent an SOS to all subscribers (this is the third reminder) that experts... https://t.co/8q8jVynPdT — Kimberry Lee (@prettyvase932) November 15, 2019





"Please do not send good morning wishes/messages". I swear at this point I'm going to throw my phone in the bin. pic.twitter.com/lqwyFXOXsj — JUSTICE 4 BELLY (@findingmalo) November 12, 2019

Hackers in China have hidden "phishing codes" in Good Morning Images, receiving one will expose one's private information. Fact Check: The claim is false. There are no official warnings regarding this apparent threat from the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team or CERT-In. The CERT-In under the Information Technology Ministry is tasked with protecting Indians from cyber threats. Below is a screenshot of the website of Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology. One can clearly see the latest memorandums issued by the ministry. None of those matches the viral forward.





What Is A Phishing Attack?

