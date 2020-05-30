Fact Check: Old Video From Thailand Shared As Calamity In Assam

A video of a landslide is being circulated on social media with the claim that the calamity occurred in northeast India.

The 30 seconds video shows a motorist escaping from a landslide. The viral posts claim that the video was shot in the Guwahati-Shillong Road recently.



A landslide is the movement of rock, earth, or debris down a sloped section of land. These can be caused by rain, earthquakes, volcanoes, or other factors that make the slope unstable.



The posts started being circulated amid reports of floods in Assam and similar incidents of Landslides in Meghalaya. According to an NDTV report, around three lakh people in 300 villages across Assam have been affected by flash floods. The death toll as of May 29 is three. Claim: Video of landslide is from a recent incident in north-east India. Fact Check: The claim is misleading. A reverse image search of the video was done by breaking the video into individual frames using InVid. This led to a video on Youtube from which the 30 second viral video clip has been taken. The video was uploaded on April 9, 2020. "Landslide in Sukanagara-Cianjur South on April 9, 2020 (Translated To English)," reads the caption of the video.

A keyword search based on the caption led to a report by Indonesian media outlet Tribun Jateng. It was published on April 9 2020.

The report titled, 'Video of Bukit Landslide Seconds in Cianjur, Sadly Residents Are Busy Recording Without Reminding Riders (Translated to English)' talks about a landslide in a suburb in the Indonesian province of West Java.





Another report on the same incident said that the landslide occurred on the Sukanagara highway in Indonesia, on April 9.



Further, Meghalaya Police took to Twitter to confirm that the video is not from a national highway in Meghalaya. "A video clip of a Landslide which is being circulated on social media is from settlements of Chiangjur & Sukanagara in Indonesia, NOT from National Highway of Meghalaya. We request citizens not to share or circulate the video clip with false content or caption," reads the tweet.

