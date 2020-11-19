A 20-year-old girl was set ablaze in Bihar's Vaishali district by three people named Vijay Rai, Satish Rai and Chandan Rai on October 30, 2020. The girl was burnt alive because she resisted a sexual assault. The girl succumbed to her injuries on November 15. After her death, her parents sat on a protest seeking justice for their daughter and accused authority and police of not taking any actions. According to Boomlive, the SP of the area has said that one of the main accused has been taken into custody.

In context to this, many people are sharing an image of a boy wearing a saffron shirt and carrying a saffron flag and accusing him to be the accused of the case.

They are sharing the image of the boy with the caption, "बिहार के वैशाली जिले की गुलनाज़ जिसे सतीश_कुमार और चंदन_कुमार ने शादी से इंकार करने पर अपने साथियों के साथ मिलकर मिट्टी का तेल छिड़क कर जला डाला था वह ज़िन्दगी की जंग हार गई और उनका निधन हो गया ,अपराधी अभी भी आज़ाद है बलात्कारी की पहचान आप कपडे से कर सकते है। #JusticeForGulnaz" (Which translates in English as, "Gulnaaz of Vaishali district of Bihar who was set ablaze by Satish Kumar and Chandan Kumar with support of their friends by sprinkling kerosene because she refused the marriage proposal , has lost the battle of life and died, the culprit is still free. You can identify the rapist with his clothes. #JusticeForGulnaz.")

The post is viral on Facebook.





It is also being shared on Twitter.

बिहार के वैशाली जिले की गुलनाज़ जिसे सतीश_कुमार और चंदन_कुमार ने शादी से इंकार करने पर अपने साथियों के साथ मिलकर मिट्टी का तेल छिड़क कर जला डाला था वह ज़िन्दगी की जंग हार गई और उनका निधन हो गया ,अपराधी अभी भी आज़ाद है बलात्कारी की पहचान आप कपडे से सकते है।#JusticeForGulnaz pic.twitter.com/QRIL1gM8Pr — Anjana Om Modi (Parody) (@AnjanaOmModi5) November 16, 2020

Claim:



The boy in the viral image is the one who burnt alive Gulnaz Khatun.

Fact Check:



The Logical Indian did a reverse image search and found that the same image was published on a Facebook Page, 'Hyderabad-e-Hind News' on 13 August 2020. According to the page, the boy in the image had killed a girl named Parveen and thrown her body in a well in Mahnar, Bihar.

In the above post, we saw four images were shared, one showed the victim, one showed the accused, one is well and one picture showed the photo of a newspaper cutting.

The newspaper cutting said, 'Daughter of Nagar Parishad's former chairman murdered. Her body was recovered from the well." The newspaper cutting also showed that the story is of Mahnar, Vaishali district.





Getting a hint from the newspaper clip, we googled with the keyword, "mahnar bihar, parveen dead" and found a piece of news published in News 18 Bihar on July 21, 2019.





According to the report, a 17-year-old girl Sonam Parveen was brutally murdered and later her body was thrown in a well. She was the daughter of former chairman of Nagar Parishad. The report also stated that the accused was the son of neighbour Manoj Kumar Singh and his name was Shalu Kumar Singh.

Taking a hint from the news, we found an FIR registered against Salu Kumar Singh alias Aman Kumar on July 20, 2020. The case was registered by Md Saber, brother of the victim.





We called Saber on the number present in the FIR copy and he said, " The photo that has gone viral is of the boy named Aman who killed my sister and not of the murderer of Gulnaz Khatun." He also said that despite the FIR lodged against Aman, police did not take any action, rather they are accusing him of killing his sister."

Saber also shared the screenshot of the Facebook profile of Shalu Kumar Singh with us.





We also found that the photo of Shalu was also published on the Facebook Page of Bajrang Dal, Mahnar.





According to a report of The Quint, the Bajrang Dal Mahnar also confirmed that the viral photo is of Salu Kumar Singh.

Thus, an image of another person is being shared with the false claim that it is of Gulnaz Khatun's murderer.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343. https://thelogicalindian.com/fact-check/priyanka-gandhis-tweet-24925

Also Read: Fact Check: Photoshopped Tweet Of Priyanka Gandhi Maligning Nehru Goes Viral